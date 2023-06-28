Widescreen: Rachel Brosnahan takes over as Lois Lane, David Corenswet as Superman

Say hello to your new Clark Kent and Lois Lane: David Corenswet ("Hollywood," "Pearl") and Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"). Associated Press

The showbiz trades report that James Gunn, the "Guardians of the Galaxy" mastermind who now runs Warner Bros.' beleaguered DC movie universe, found his new Superman and Lois this week in David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan.

You've seen Brosnahan, a Wisconsin native and former Highland Park resident, lead five seasons of retro fun on Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." But who's this Corenswet guy, aside from a dead-ringer for ousted Superman Henry Cavill?

He was a bright spot of 2020's darkest, shut-in hours as the lead of Ryan Murphy's "Hollywood," Netflix's limited series that wove real-life figures like actor Rock Hudson, director George Cukor and first lady Eleanor Roosevelt into the tale of fictional up-and-comers trying to bust into showbiz in the wake of World War II. As young vet Jack Castello, Corenswet shares his best scenes with a bawdy Dylan McDermott, playing it to the hilt as a service-station owner whose employees pump more than gas.

Corenswet also appeared in one of last year's buzziest horror movies, "Pearl," wherein Mia Goth's title character hands him an unspeakable fate.

Will the new Clark Kent suffer another unspeakable fate at the box office? We'll find out when Gunn's "Superman: Legacy" opens July 11, 2025.

Unseen Indy

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," the fifth installment of the Lucasfilm franchise, arrives today in theaters. You've probably seen Indy in the Well of Souls, the Temple of Doom and the Canyon of the Crescent Moon, but have you seen him team up with Eliot Ness in 1920s Chicago?

Harrison Ford made just one appearance on the '90s television show "The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones," playing a bearded(!) Indy in bookend segments of an episode called "The Mystery of the Blues." Sean Patrick Flanery plays the young adventurer in a caper that also features future "Westworld" star Jeffrey Wright as saxophone legend Sidney Bechet.

You can unearth this lost piece of Indy history -- and 27 other episodes -- on Disney+.

70 mm spectaculars

Tickets are on sale now for this summer's wave of 70 mm retrospective screenings at the Music Box Theatre, 3733 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. The lineup, dubbed "New Adventures in 70 mm," features two of last year's most notable films and two classics begging to be seen on the big screen again -- and in the richest, most detailed film format.

From July 13-19, Chicago's premier theater will present Damien Chazelle's "Babylon," a raucous tale of old Hollywood starring Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt; Jordan Peele's "Nope," another of the auteur's mind-bending, topical horror films; Paul Thomas Anderson's slice-of-pornographic life "Boogie Nights"; and Christopher Nolan's "Inception," the storied director's sci-fi action masterpiece.

Tickets and showtimes are available online at musicboxtheatre.com. Single screenings cost $15, and a pass to all four films costs $43.