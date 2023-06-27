Upcoming MAC season features international performers, local favorites

As part of its 2023-2024 season, the McAninch Arts Center presents Rupert Holmes' play "All Things Equal: The Life & Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg." Courtesy of Michelle Azar

Mexico's Ballet Folklorico Quetzalcoatl returns to the McAninch Arts Center this fall. Courtesy of McAninch Arts Center and College of DuPage

The upcoming season at the College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center features an international lineup of music, dance and theater.

The season includes: funk/R&B royalty Tower of Power (Oct. 1); The National Jazz Museum in Harlem's "When You Wish Upon a Star: A Jazz Tribute to Disney" (Oct. 21); The Midtown Men featuring original cast members from Broadway's "Jersey Boys" (Dec. 2); The Barricade Boys, a quartet composed of musical theater veterans from London's West End (Feb 18, 2024); Canada's family-friendly Cirque FLIP Fabrique (Feb. 23, 2024), Tony Award winning playwright Rupert Holmes' "All Things Equal: The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg" (March 3, 2024) and "America's Got Talent" veteran iLUMINATE (April 6, 2024).

Returning to the MAC, at 425 Fawell Blvd. in Glen Ellyn, is The New Philharmonic, whose season-opening program showcasing Tchaikovsky and Beethoven features violinist Esme Arias-Kim (Sept. 23 and 24); Mexican dance troupe Ballet Folklorico Quetzalcoatl (Nov. 11); The Buffalo Theater Ensemble, whose season begins Nov. 16 with "Miss Bennet: A Christmas at Pemberley"; baritone Nathan Gunn, a veteran of the Metropolitan Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, San Francisco Opera (Nov. 19); The Second City's holiday sendup "What the Elf?" (Dec. 9); a cappella group Voctave (Dec. 10); Salt Creek Ballet's annual production of "The Nutcracker" (Dec. 16 and 17); and Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia's "The Rainbow Fish" (Feb. 12, 2024), among others.

Additionally, the MAC hosts more than 60 College of DuPage theater, music and dance performances.

Individual tickets and subscriptions (for three or four events; five to seven events; and eight or more events) are available at (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org.