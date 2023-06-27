Bethany Thomas plays the godmother of rock 'n' roll in Northlight's 'Marie and Rosetta'

Bethany Thomas plays Sister Rosetta Tharpe, godmother of rock 'n' roll, in Northlight Theatre's production of "Marie and Rosetta." Courtesy of Michael Brosilow

Hail godmother of rock

Northlight Theatre concludes its season with "Marie and Rosetta," George Brant's two-hander play with music about gospel singer and guitarist Sister Rosetta Tharpe. Hailed as the godmother of rock 'n' roll, Tharpe was known for distinctive playing, for helping introduce spiritual music into the mainstream, and for inspiring such legends as Buddy Holly, Elvis Presley and Jerry Lee Lewis. E. Faye Butler directs the play, which unfolds during the first rehearsal between Sister Rosetta (Bethany Thomas) and her protégé Marie Knight (Alexis J. Roston) on the eve of a tour that will establish them as one of music's great duets.

Previews at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 6 and 13; 8 p.m. July 7 and 8; 2:30 and 7 p.m. July 9; 7:30 p.m. July 11; and 1 and 7:30 p.m. July 12 at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. The show opens July 14. $30-$89. Masks encouraged. (847) 673-6300 or northlight.org.

Alexis J. Roston plays Marie Knight in Northlight Theatre's production of "Marie and Rosetta." - Courtesy of Northlight Theatre

Steppenwolf Theatre's LookOut series continues with writer/performer Jeremy Owens' solo show, "Big Gay Nightmare," about his marriage journey and the panic attack that accompanied it.

8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, July 6-8, at the Steppenwolf 1700 Theater, 1700 N. Halsted St., Chicago. $25. Masks recommended. (312) 335-1650 or steppenwolf.org.

Magic to do

Magician, mentalist and humorist Henok Negash debuts "Meant to Be," his new interactive 75-minute show at the Chicago Magic Lounge consists of illusions highlighting dating and marriage.

7 p.m. Wednesdays, July 5, through Sept. 27 at 5050 N. Clark St., Chicago. $40, $45. Masks optional. (312) 366-4500 or chicagomagiclounge.com.

Lifeline Theatre season

Lifeline Theatre's 2023-2024 season includes a world premiere, a revival of a classic novel and a retelling of another. The main stage season begins Sept. 1 with a revival of ensemble member John Hildreth's adaptation of Kurt Vonnegut's apocalyptic satire "Cat's Cradle." That's followed by Nambi E. Kelley's adaptation of Richard Wright's classic "Native Son" (May 10-June 30, 2024), about an impoverished, young Black man living in Chicago during the 1930s whose life spirals out of control following a moment of desperation and violence. KidSeries productions include the premiere of "Skunk and Badger" (March 2-April 7, 2024), adapted from Amy Timberlake's children's book about a studious badger sharing his home with a skunk. Rounding out the season is Lifeline's annual Fillet of Solo (Jan. 12-21, 2024) showcasing solo performers and storytellers. Performances take place at 6912 N. Glenwood Ave., Chicago. A full, flexible membership is $155, a limited membership is $100. (773) 761-4477 or lifelinetheatre.com.