Images from the BET Awards
Updated 6/25/2023 9:41 PM
The BET Awards were held Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Patti LaBelle performs "The Best" during an In Memoriam tribute to the late singer Tina Turner, pictured onstage at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Warren G performs "Regulate" at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Latto performs "Put It On Da Floor" at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Coco Jones accepts the award for best new artist at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Big Daddy Kane performs a medley at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Lil Uzi Vert performs a medley at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Wonder Mike, from left, Master Gee and Hen Dogg of The Sugarhill Gang perform "Rapper's Delight" at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
D-Nice performs "Call Me De-Nice" at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Princess Love, left, and Ray J present the award for best new artist at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Jeezy performs "They Know" at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Tip T.I. Harris performs "24's" at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
KJ Smith, from left, Mignon, Novi Brown and Crystal Hayslett present the award for best female hip hop artist at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Latto accepts the award for best female hip hop artist at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Davido performs a medley at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Lola Brooke performs a medley at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Trina performs "Nann" at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Lil' Vicious, left, and Doug E. Fresh perform "Freaks" at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Mad Skillz performs "The Message" at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Patra performs "Romantic Call" at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Mad Lion performs "Take It Easy" at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
GloRilla performs "Lick or Sum" at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Eric Sermon performs "Music" at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Dooechii performs a medley at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Redman performs "Da Goodness" at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
