What will become of Geneva's Clocktower Building now that it's been sold?

The iconic Clocktower Building on State Street in Geneva has been sold. Courtesy of Dave Heun

A change for Clocktower

In conjuring up a vision to illustrate the unique aura of the Tri-Cities, my mind generally turns to the "Clocktower Building" at 210 W. State St. in Geneva.

There aren't too many buildings quite like this. It's been home to various businesses, specifically the Landfield's Furniture Store years ago and, more recently, The Strawflower Shop and Geneva Design House.

Owners Mike and Susan Haas said last week that they had sold the iconic building and will continue to operate Geneva Design House in a different form -- and potentially another place.

The news release from Geneva Design House didn't go into any details about what is next, but the store is taking orders and selling furniture, rugs and other accessories.

Mike and Susan own a warehouse on Stevens Street and will continue to sell through that location. According to communications spokesman Stephan Perrault, whether that process will become online-only or if the warehouse will transform into a retail location remains to be seen. A new location in the future is possible as well, Perrault added.

The future of the Clocktower Building in downtown Geneva hadn't been revealed as of earlier this week.

Cocktails and long dinner table

Batavia MainStreet is busy selling tickets for its annual Cocktails in the Park fundraiser and the Batavia Dinner Table event that features a very long picnic table for the expected 200-plus community members.

The Cocktails in the Park fundraiser unfolds this year from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at Appleton Park, while Batavia Dinner Table takes place from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, on North River Street.

Cocktails in the Park is the main fundraiser for MainStreet, allowing its staff and volunteers to continue supporting downtown Batavia and operating the Batavia farmers market, Artisan Collective and Batavia Boardwalk Shops.

Tickets for the Cocktails event are $40 in advance at downtownbatavia.com or $45 the night of the event.

The Batavia farmers market vendors supply the food for the Batavia Dinner Table event, which features a farm-to-table multicourse dinner, dessert and beverages. The cost is $65, and because of the wine and beer service, participants must be 21 or older.

Proceeds from that event will be shared with Batavia Interfaith Food Pantry. Additional donations for the pantry will be collected at the event.

Sponsors are Aldi USA, Batavia Enterprise and K. Hollis Jewelers.

It's parade time

We like our parades around here.

Few, if any, events bring more people into one place at one time -- no matter the season -- than a parade.

This time, it's the biggest summer event in the Tri-Cities as Geneva stages its annual Swedish Days parade at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 25.

It's been bone dry most of May and June, so we just need that pattern to continue through downtown Geneva at least until the parade is finished.

