Traveling Korean War Veterans Memorial in Des Plaines this weekend

A boy walks through the Korean War Veterans Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. A traveling version of the memorial will be in Des Plaines this weekend. Associated Press File Photo, 2020

A version of the Korean War Veterans Memorial will be displayed in Des Plaines this weekend.

President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, visited the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., in April. A traveling version of the memorial will be in Des Plaines this weekend. - Associated Press File Photo

The traveling memorial will be available for public viewing starting at 3 p.m. Friday, June 23, at Lake Park, 2200 Lee St. It will remain open for viewing until 3 p.m. Sunday, June 25.

Public programs at the memorial are scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

The actual memorial is in Washington, D.C., in West Potomac Park. The site is near the Lincoln Memorial and the Reflecting Pool on the National Mall.

Dedicated in 1995, it memorializes those who served in the Korean War in the early 1950s. It includes 19 statues of U.S. military personnel walking on patrol.

Collectively, those statues are called "The Column." A mural wall and other elements are part of the memorial, too.

American Legion Post 36 is hosting the display. The group is seeking donations to help defray the cost of transportation, insurance, permits and security.

Checks can be sent to the Korean War Memorial Fund, care of American Legion Des Plaines Post No. 36, 1221 Oakwood St., Des Plaines, IL 60016.