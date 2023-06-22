Swedish Days returns for a fun-filled weekend in Geneva

Brothers Beckett, 7, and Brooks Krantz, 4, ride the teacups Wednesday during the first day of the 2023 Swedish Days Festival in Geneva. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

Riders fly high Wednesday during the first day of the 2023 Swedish Days Festival in Geneva. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

Peggy Young of Geneva, right, cools off Wednesday with granddaughter Sophie Young, 6, who is visiting from Florida, during the first day of the 2023 Swedish Days Festival in Geneva. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

Swedish Days returned to downtown Geneva on Wednesday, bringing the sounds of laughter and children on carnival rides, the sweet smell of fried food and an air of good, old-fashioned family fun.

The popular summer festival runs through Sunday.

Brittany Grubb grew up in Geneva and has been coming to Swedish Days since she was a child. Now three generations of her family come out to enjoy the festivities.

Grubb was relaxing in the shade with her mother, Peggy Young, and her niece, Sophie Young, while her three sons were enjoying the rides. Grubb said she and her kids plan to be at the festival all weekend.

"The kids look forward to this all year," Grubb said. "It's a tradition, right?"

Jeff Wilson was working in the Geneva Lions Club tent Wednesday afternoon. Proceeds from the Lions Club tent go to providing eye exams and glasses to those in need.

Wilson said their hottest item is always the brats from Ream's Meat Market in Elburn, though the walking tacos introduced last year are giving the brats a run for their money.

"It's a great local event, and it's a beautiful day," Wilson said. "I love being out here and talking to all the people."

Sergeant Bradley Jerdee of the Geneva Police Department was working in the Torch Run tent, which was selling T-shirts and raffle tickets for a chance to win a Harley-Davidson motorcycle donated by the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police.

The proceeds from the tent go towards raising awareness and funding for the Special Olympics. Sgt. Jerdee said he has been working the Torch Run tent since 2007. After raising $31,000 last year, this year's goal is $40,000.

Chris LaRocco has been working the Knights of Columbus tent for the past six years. He said the hottest food items in their tent are always the turkey legs and the corn on the cob.

Geneva Swedish Days, sponsored by the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, has been a summer tradition for more than 70 years, dating back to 1949. The event celebrates the heritage of Swedish immigrants who settled in the area.

The festival returned to a full five days in 2022 after a brief hiatus due to COVID-19 in 2020 and a shortened event in 2021. This year's festival will run through the weekend, ending Sunday afternoon after the Swedish Days Parade.

A full schedule of Swedish Days events and food offerings is available on the Geneva Chamber of Commerce's website at genevachamber.com.