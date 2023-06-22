Rotary honors 30-year department vet as Buffalo Grove Firefighter of the Year

The Rotary Club of Buffalo Grove has honored a longtime village firefighter/paramedic with the Firefighter of the Year award. Kevin Gatto, a 30-year department veteran, received the honor at Monday's village board meeting.

Chosen by fire department peers, the annual award honors a department member who displays a strong work ethic, values, integrity and commitment to the residents of Buffalo Grove and the fire service.

Firefighter/Paramedic Kevin Gatto, behind the wheel of a fire truck, was named Firefighter of the Year by the Rotary Club of Buffalo Grove. - Courtesy of the Village of Buffalo Grove

Rotary Past President Brett Robinson presented the award, describing Gatto as a go-to employee whose work ethic is a positive example for others. Gatto openly shares his knowledge when mentoring new firefighters, while displaying a jovial and open-minded attitude, he added.

"During the difficult pandemic years, Kevin stepped up to serve as an acting lieutenant," Robinson said. "This was an especially important time for senior leaders to step up, and Kevin did so without hesitation."

The club is contributing $500 to charity in Gatto's name, half to the Rotary's foundation.

Gatto said he is honored to receive the award. He thanked the chief, fire department staff and the village board for their support of the fire department.

"I enjoy coming to work every day still," he said. "One more year for me, and that'll be it."