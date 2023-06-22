Neighbors in the News: Alden Housekeeping director earns Hero of the Month award

Carlos Zarate, recipient of the Long-Term Care Hero of the Month Award from the Health Care Council of Illinois. Courtesy of Ajah Polk

• Carlos Zarate, the Housekeeping director at Alden Long Grove Health Care and Rehabilitation, received the Long-Term Care Hero of the Month Award from the Health Care Council of Illinois for his exemplary work and commitment to providing exceptional care to residents.

The award is the Health Care Council of Illinois' newest initiative to showcase positivity within the long-term care industry. It highlights health care workers in skilled nursing facilities who demonstrate commitment to providing compassionate care, possess leadership qualities, and positively impact their facilities.

Although Zarate is the Housekeeping director, he is also a certified nursing assistant and never hesitates to pick up shifts as a CNA when needed.

"I nominated Carlos not only because he's a hard worker and a team player, but he has a passion for his job, which positively impacts the lives of the residents we have," said Yvette Saldana, Alden Long Grove administrator. "All the residents and employees love him, and he's always happy and willing to lend a helping hand no matter what the task is."

Zarate has been with Alden Long Grove for more than 10 years.

Palatine native Jason Jedlinski, president and CEO of WQED Multimedia in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. - Courtesy of WQED Multimedia

• Palatine native Jason Jedlinski, a veteran broadcasting and publishing executive, will become the fifth president and CEO of WQED Multimedia in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

"Jason is the right leader at the right time, as he brings strategic leadership with a great appreciation for public media," said Jonathan Rosenson, co-chair of WQED's board of directors.

"He clearly respects our brand and rich tradition, and he sees the opportunity for expanded digital offerings that will shape our present and future."

Jedlinski arrives in Pittsburgh from Washington, D.C., where he recently served as general manager of The Hill, launching a new streaming channel and setting audience records. He has spent nearly 25 years growing digital reach and engagement for major media brands, including The Wall Street Journal, USA TODAY, and WGN Television in Chicago.

He is a past board member of the Local Media Association and past president of the largest chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.

Jedlinski will assume his new role in July.

The Waukegan Park District Memorial Endowment Fund Scholarship recipients Sofia Aguilar, Tytiana Davis, Daniela Rios, Eileen Rodriguez and John Venisnik are pictured with Waukegan Park District officials at the scholarship presentation ceremony. - Courtesy of Waukegan Park District

• With the goal of investing in future leaders, the Waukegan Park District awarded $1,000 scholarships to each of five local students who have demonstrated exceptional academic achievements and community service.

The Waukegan Park District Memorial Endowment Fund Scholarship recipients for 2023 are: Sofia Aguilar, who will attend Smith College; Tytiana Davis, who will head to Texas Southern University; Daniela Rios, who will attend DePaul University; Eileen Rodriguez, who head to Hope College; and John Venisnik, who will be attending College of Lake County.

Scholarship recipients were selected following an application review process and are required to be a resident of the Waukegan Park District, a student enrolled at a college, university, or trade school, and pursuing a field related to parks and recreation.

"The Waukegan Park District Memorial Endowment Fund Scholarships were created to recognize students who have accomplished outstanding achievements in their academic journey," said Jay Lerner, executive director of the Waukegan Park District.

"From impressive academic records to community achievements, Sofia, Tytiana, Daniela, Eileen, and John have reason to be proud. Congratulations to them all."

The Waukegan Park District Memorial Endowment Fund Scholarship is funded by private donations.

Prospect Heights resident Kimberly Bianchini, board member, River Trails School District 26. - Courtesy of Ben Finfer

• River Trails School District 26 officially welcomed Prospect Heights resident Kimberly Bianchini to its board of education.

Bianchini was sworn in along with incumbent board members Louis Camardo, Donna Johnson and Rebecca Pfisterer during a recent board meeting. All four board members were victorious in the April election.

Bianchini has two children, including one who currently attends school in the district. She brings valuable experience in education, most recently as the owner of Advance Preschool Inc. in Hoffman Estates.

"It's an honor to have the opportunity to serve our community," Bianchini said. "I am eager to exchange ideas and collaborate with fellow board members and the district's administrative team. I am particularly excited to bring my unique perspective and experience to the table, and to work toward fostering an inclusive, innovative and engaging learning environment for our students."

