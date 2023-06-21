Sound check: Charlie Puth, Toad the Wet Sprocket, Counting Crows and Garbage come to town

Puth in the park

Following up last fall's intimate "One Night Only" shows, Grammy-nominated and multiplatinum pop hitmaker Charlie Puth brings last year's release -- "CHARLIE" -- and a string of new faves to Ravinia Festival for an emotionally cathartic, charmingly witty, danceable night of tunes. Pop singer Alexander Stewart joins Puth for the tour stop; Summer League, 2022's Bitter Jester Music Festival runner-up, kicks off the night at 6 p.m. at the Carousel Stage.

7:30 p.m. (gates open at 5 p.m.) Saturday, June 24, at Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $46-$80 for lawn, $80-$110 for reserved pavilion seats. ravinia.org.

Toad on tour

When the '90s blew in, they carried along Toad the Wet Sprocket's third album, 1991's "Fear," which featured "All I Want" and "Walk on the Ocean," the releases that made the alt-rock band a mainstream radio success. Soon after, "Something's Always Wrong" and "Fall Down" (from 1994's "Dulcinea") cemented the band's spot as one of the seminal groups of the era's sound. Toad brings its latest music along with some old favorites for the "All You Want" tour stop, joined by Marcy Playground ("Sex and Candy").

7 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at Cahn Auditorium at Northwestern University, 600 Emerson St., Evanston. $44-$100. eventbrite.com.

Toad the Wet Sprocket headlines Cahn Auditorium in Evanston Wednesday, June 28. - Courtesy of Chris Orwig

Young the Giant, Milky Chance, TALK: 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 23, at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, 1300 S. Linn White Drive, Chicago. $47-$176. youngthegiant.com.

Counting Crows "Banshee Season Tour" with Dashboard Confessional, Glory Days: 7 p.m. (gates at 5 p.m.) Friday, June 23, at Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $46-$125 for lawn, $125-$160 for reserved pavilion seating. ravinia.org.

An Evening with Phish's Mike Gordon: 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 24-25, at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St., Chicago. $35-$55. thaliahallchicago.com.

Kottonmouth Kings, Royal Highness, Classic Hits Live: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at The Vixen, 1208 Green St., McHenry. $25 for general admission. ticketweb.com.

Garbage, Noel Gallagher's High-Flying Birds: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, 1300 S. Linn White Drive, Chicago. $50-$335. garbage.com.

Phillip-Michael Scales, Cole DeGenova: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. $18-$45. heynonny.com.

Local Nation presents Jacks & Atoms, Leslie Hunt, Kathleen Lane, Aaron Williams: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at Uncommon Ground, 3800 N. Clark St., Chicago. $11. uncommonground.com.

• Brian Shamie is a Daily Herald multiplatform editor and local music junkie. Email him at bshamie@dailyherald.com or follow him on Instagram (@chicagosoundcheck). He also keeps tabs on the music scene at chicagosoundcheck.com.