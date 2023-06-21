Exploring the wonders of the humble zucchini

Luscious zucchini rollups are layered with marinara sauce, creamy cottage cheese and savory cheeses. Courtesy of Biz Velatini

As summer rolls around, it's time to celebrate the arrival of the humble zucchini!

This vibrant green vegetable is not only packed with nutrients, but it also offers a delightful taste that can elevate any dish. Whether you're a seasoned chef or a beginner in the kitchen, zucchini is a must-have ingredient that brings both flavor and versatility to your meals.

One of the most remarkable aspects of zucchini is its ability to adapt to various cooking methods.

From grilling to roasting, sautéing to baking, there's no limit to how to prepare this versatile vegetable. You can slice it into rounds or julienne for stir-fries, stuff it with a delicious filling, or spiralize it into "zoodles" for a healthy pasta alternative. The possibilities are endless, and zucchini never fails to add a refreshing touch to any recipe.

Zucchini corn pasta is a refreshingly light dish with the sweetness of the corn and crispness of zucchini. - Courtesy of Biz Velatini

Besides its culinary flexibility, zucchini also shines as a quick and easy ingredient to work with.

It requires minimal preparation, and its mild flavor complements other ingredients. You can incorporate zucchini into soups, salads, and casseroles, or enjoy it as a stand-alone side dish.

Moreover, zucchini's low-calorie count makes it a perfect choice for those conscious of their health and watching their weight. With only a few Weight Watcher points, you can indulge in its delightful taste guilt-free.

So, as the warm summer days beckon, be sure to make zucchini a staple in your kitchen. Visit your local farmers market or grocery store to get your hands on these green gems, and let your culinary creativity run wild.

Zucchini tacos are a great meatless option for summer dining. - Courtesy of Biz Velatini

Savor the simple flavors of zucchini tacos, a delightful and nutritious meat alternative that offers a satisfying bite with grilled zucchini strips and a medley of vibrant toppings.

Experience the heartiness of zucchini lasagna roll-ups, where thin slices of zucchini are layered with rich marinara sauce, creamy cottage cheese, and savory cheese, creating a comforting and satisfying dish that will leave you craving more.

Embrace the flavors of summer with zucchini and corn pasta. This refreshing and light dish combines the sweetness of fresh corn with the crispness of zucchini, resulting in a vibrant and satisfying meal perfect for hot summer days.

• My Bizzy Kitchen runs once a month in Food. Follow Biz Velatini on her blog at mybizzykitchen.com/, on Instagram at instagram.com/mybizzykitchen/?hl=en and Facebook at facebook.com/mybizzykitchen.

Zucchini Tacos

2 medium zucchini

1 tablespoon sazon seasoning*

salt and pepper

½ ounce shredded cheddar cheese

3 corn tortillas

3 tablespoons radish, chopped

½ cup baby spinach, chopped

salsa for serving

Slice the zucchini into wedges. Season the zucchini with the sazon seasoning, salt and pepper.

Heat skillet to medium heat. Cook the zucchini for 2 minutes on each side. Set aside.

Microwave the corn tortillas for 3 minutes. Spray one side with avocado oil spray, flip and build the taco: cheese, zucchini, radish and salsa.

Return to the skillet and cook over medium low heat for 5 minutes per side.

Add the spinach and serve with your favorite salsa and lime.

* You can find sazon seasoning in the Hispanic aisle of the grocery store.

Serves 1 (makes 3 Tacos)

Biz Velatini

Zucchini Lasagna Roll Ups

1 medium zucchini, sliced thin

1/3 part skim ricotta cheese

2 tablespoons basil, divided

2 tablespoons unsweetened almond milk

½ teaspoon crushed red pepper

salt and pepper to taste

½ cup pasta sauce

1 ounce 50% reduced fat Cabot white cheddar cheese

In a skillet, heat your pan to medium heat and spray with Pam. Cook the sliced zucchini for about 2-3 minutes a side -- just enough to make them pliable to stuff and roll.

In a bowl, mix the ricotta cheese, 1 tablespoon of the basil, the almond milk, crushed red pepper and salt and pepper.

Divide mixture between the zucchini slices. Roll up -- it's OK if some of the cheese oozes out.

Place the pasta sauce on the bottom of a baking pan.

When ready to cook, top with the Cabot cheese and bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes, and then a couple minutes under the broiler.

Serves 2

Biz Velatini

Zucchini and Corn Pasta

1 cup cooked pasta

4 tablespoons milk of choice (I used Califia creamer -- 30 calories)

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon I Can't Believe It's Not Butter Light

1 tablespoon flour

½ cup corn

½ zucchini, sliced

½ teaspoon lemon pepper

½ teaspoon crushed red pepper

1 tablespoon parmesan cheese

½ cup pasta water

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Cook pasta according to package instructions, set aside. Save ½ cup of the pasta water.

In a skillet, melt the butter, add the flour and cook for one minute.

Add in milk and lemon and stir until thickened, about 4-5 minutes.

In a separate pan, cook the zucchini and corn over medium high heat until charred, flipping the zucchini after a few minutes.

Remove the sauce from the heat. Stir in the lemon pepper, Parmesan, crushed red pepper, lemon juice, pasta water and Parmesan.

Add pasta to sauce and toss to coat.

To plate: Place pasta on the plate, top with the charred zucchini and corn and garnish with parsley and a bit more Parmesan cheese.

Serves 1

Biz Velatini