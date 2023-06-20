 

Celebrate all things Greek at St. Nectarios' annual festival in Palatine

Celebrate all things Greek at St. Nectarios' annual festival in Palatine

  • Volunteers work the grill at a previous St. Nectarios Greek Fest. The festival returns to the Greek Orthodox church in Palatine on Friday, complete with a drive-through to accommodate carryout orders.

    Volunteers work the grill at a previous St. Nectarios Greek Fest. The festival returns to the Greek Orthodox church in Palatine on Friday, complete with a drive-through to accommodate carryout orders. Daily Herald File Photo, 2019

  • Cars line up for carryout food from St. Nectarios' Greek Fest in Palatine.

    Cars line up for carryout food from St. Nectarios' Greek Fest in Palatine. Daily Herald File Photo, 2018

 
Daily Herald staff report
Posted6/20/2023 12:12 PM

A celebration of Greek hospitality and culture for nearly 50 years, St. Nectarios' Greek Fest returns to Palatine this week

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 