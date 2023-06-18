Timing is key to mastering animated characters, 'Elemental' star Wendi McLendon-Covey says

"I can find something funny anywhere," says Wendi McLendon-Covey, who's the voice of Gale Cumulus, an anthropomorphic cloud character in Pixar's new animated comedy "Elemental."

Actress Wendi McLendon-Covey burst on to the media scene with a breakout performance in the 2011 comedy film "Bridesmaids" before landing a dream job playing family matriarch Beverly Goldberg on the long-running ABC comedy series "The Goldbergs."

The 53-year-old Long Beach, California, native has appeared in many movies and TV series, and now lends her vocal talents to Gale Cumulus, an anthropomorphic cloud character in Pixar's new animated comedy "Elemental," which opened Friday. We caught up with her during a recent visit to Chicago.

Q. What is the difference between performing for live-action and performing for an animated feature?

A. The thing about animation that most people don't realize is that it's way more physical than you think it is. People just assume that you just go into a booth and stand there with your headphones on and just say your lines into a mic. Nuh, uh! If your character is running, you are running. If your character is getting punched in the gut, you're punching yourself in the gut. At least I do. So, it's a lot more physical than anyone thinks.

Q. So what's it like to portray a cloud character in "Elemental"?

A. I went into it not knowing what they wanted, because I'm playing a pink, puffy cloud and, I don't know about you, but I don't know how pink, puffy clouds act. But this particular one is very loud and brash. She's a big, blustery cloud. I had to get very physical with that. She screams a lot. She loves sports. She is also a city official, so if there are any code violations, she's the one you go to pay.

Courtesy of Disney, Pixar StudiosSports superfan Gale (voice of Wendi McLendon-Covey), left, cheers on the Air Ball team, the Cropdusters, in Disney and Pixar's "Elemental." -

Q. Did you face any particular challenge while providing the voice and personality for an animated character?

A. Only in the sense that in animation, you're really trying to match things up with the actions of your character, which have already been animated. So, timing is key. That can be a little frustrating at times, because when you're watching your animated self, sometimes you lapse into becoming an audience member. But you should be working and trying to match the rhythm that's on the screen! I just get sidetracked by what's going on and I forget!

Q. How did you meet your husband, Greg Covey?

A. I met my husband when we were both going to community college and we were in a class called Interpersonal Communications. Well, he walked into the classroom and he's 6 foot, 7 inches. And he was as skinny as a rail. So, he was my partner in this class and he still is my partner and a great communicator. We have been together for 30 years, married for 27 this August.

Q. From what I understand, he stood by your dream to become an actor when all others fell away.

A. It's true! Literally, no one else in my family thought I could or should do this. Nobody. My parents really thought I would do something like become a stewardess and just pop out some kids. Greg was the only one who encouraged me to do this. He worked two jobs to pay for my classes at the Groundlings. He would put wigs on and let me cut and style them. He would also run lines with me. He has been the ultimate cheerleader.

Q. Would you say that it was a blessing that your career success came later in life and not earlier?

A. Oh, yes. You don't really know what you're doing in your early 20s. You really don't. I am grateful that nothing ever happened for me in my early 20s because I wouldn't have appreciated it, and I would've done it badly. I would've taken all my money and blown it on something stupid. And I wouldn't have understood that there are bad times in your career. Everybody has those. I think I got my first big job when I was 32 or 33. By then, I understood that you have to save your money and keep your day job for a while longer. If you don't have money coming in while you're trying to get your acting career going, you're going to wind up hating acting because you're not making any money from it. And I do not want to hate acting.

Q. What's the best part about being Wendi McLendon-Covey?

A. I am endlessly entertained. I can find something funny anywhere. It doesn't take a whole lot to make me happy.