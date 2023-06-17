A Hall of Fame volunteer: Palatine honors Dwyer for his service

Palatine's village council this week honored what Mayor Jim Schwantz called a "hall of famer" in volunteerism.

Dennis Dwyer was appointed to the plan commission on Nov. 13, 1984, and named chair on Aug. 28, 1989.

He retired, effective May 1, from the commission, which recently merged with the zoning board of appeals to become the planning and zoning commission,

Dwyer's tenure was significant for the village, as shown by some numbers shared by Schwantz at Monday's council meeting.

He said Dwyer had chaired 1,100 meetings totaling over 1,700 hours of service. During that time, the population has grown from 39,000 to 66,000.

Schwantz said the council and the residents are "the beneficiaries of the incredible amount of knowledge and dedication that you have given to this village. When you walk around this town, pretty much everywhere you look, you were involved in."

Dwyer expressed his thanks, especially to "all of those people who take the time and energy to write and/or come to plan commission meetings. They provide a broader perspective and give the commission some additional input that helps us make a decision on how to proceed."

He also thanked commission members, the village council and village staff.

"I'm glad I live in Palatine," he added.

Schwantz and Ben Vyverberg, the village's director of planning and zoning, presented Dwyer with a street sign bearing his name.

"It's a one-way, so no parking on either side," Schwantz said.

He also received a plaque recognizing him for his critical leadership in "managing the growth of our community while still preserving a hometown feel to Palatine" and containing a lifetime pass to join village officials in the Cutting Hall Performing Arts Center parking lot next to the village hall for the annual July fireworks display.