Sound check: Fall Out Boy returns, Candlebox's 'Long Goodbye'

Fall Out Boy's "So Much For (Tour) Dust Tour" hits Wrigley Field Wednesday, June 21. Courtesy of Pamela Littky

The Revivalists

Hailing from New Orleans, the roots-inspired alternative rock of The Revivalists ("All My Friends") is a perfect pairing with a night under the stars. Catch the band's performance of the just-released album "Pour It Out Into The Night" (along with other soul-vibing faves) as The Forge kicks off its 2023 Summertime Concert Series with this free show. Soulful West suburban-native folk-rock band The Darling Suns kicks off the evening.

7 p.m. Friday, June 16, at The Forge: Lemont Quarries, 227 Heritage Quarries Drive, Lemont. Free, but registration is suggested for this first-come, first-served Q101 Pop Up concert. forgeparks.com.

The Revivalists play a free show at The Forge in Lemont Friday, June 16. - Courtesy of The Revivalists

Three decades after power anthems "Far Behind" and "You" won Candlebox a seat in the '90s alt-rock movement, the band is winding things down with an upcoming album -- "The Long Goodbye," due out this August -- and a supporting slot on the 3 Doors Down "Away From the Sun Anniversary Tour," heading for the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre (formerly the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre) in Tinley Park.

8 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. $26.25-$99.50. concerts.livenation.com.

Fall Out Boy

Wilmette-born emo-pop band Fall Out Boy ("Love From the Other Side," "Sugar, We're Goin Down") brings its latest album, "So Much (For) Stardust," and two decades of hits back to its hometown stomping grounds when its "So Much For (Tour) Dust Tour" -- joined by Alkaline Trio, The Academy Is ... and Royal & the Serpent -- heads to Chicago next week.

6:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at Wrigley Field, 1060 W. Addison St., Chicago. $59-$210. falloutboy.com/tour.

Shows to see

US*99 presents Joe Nichols, The Simple Remedy: 7 p.m. Friday, June 16, at Joe's Live, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. $15. joesliverosemont.com.

Electro-pop band A R I Z O N A joins Quinn XCII and Julia Wolf at Chicago's Huntington Bank Pavilion Friday, June 16. - Courtesy of Abi Polinsky

Quinn XCII's "The People's Tour" with A R I Z O N A, Julia Wolf: 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 16, at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, 1300 S. Linn White Drive, Chicago. $25-$107. concerts.livenation.com.

Stefan Hillesheim: 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 16, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. Free. Reserve a table at heynonny.com.

Chicago Farmer & The Field Notes, Aaron Kelly: 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 16, at FitzGerald's, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $25-$150. fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

Betcha, Lisa Heller, OK Cool: 9 p.m. Friday, June 16, at Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. $13-$15. lh-st.com.

Billy Strings: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, 1300 S. Linn White Drive, Chicago. Tickets start at $119. pavilionnortherlyisland.com.

Ms. Lauryn Hill returns to Highland Park to play Ravinia Saturday, June 17. - Courtesy of Ravinia Festival

A Special Evening with Ms. Lauryn Hill -- 25th Anniversary of "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill": 8 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Ravinia Festival, 201 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $57 for lawn, $130-$160 for reserved seats. ravinia.org.

Pansy Division, Bev Rage & the Drinks, Space Age Zeros: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. $15. beatkitchen.com.

Ginger Road: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. Free. Reserve a table at heynonny.com.

Sugar -- The Nu-Metal Party: 9 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $15-$45. durtynellies.com.

Chicago with special guest Nani: 7 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at Ravinia Festival, 201 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $51 for lawn, $115 for reserved seats. ravinia.org.

Songwriter Circle with Jenny Bienemann, Jodi Walker, Naomi Ashley: 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at FitzGerald's Sidebar, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. Free. fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

Billy Strings plays the Huntington Bank Pavilion in Chicago Saturday, June 17. - Associated Press, 2022

Postmodern Jukebox: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at the Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines. $59-$119. desplainestheatre.com.

Mike Giannini at Tire Swarm Car and Bike Show: 4 p.m. (music at 7:30 p.m.) Thursday, June 22, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. Free. eventbrite.com.

Sk8er Boyz: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $5. durtynellies.com.

