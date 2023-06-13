Boldly going: 'Star Trek' prequel explores 'Strange New Worlds' again

A prequel series in one of sci-fi's most iconic franchises is ready to go, boldly, back to the roots of the saga.

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" begins its 10-episode second season Thursday, June 15, on Paramount+, as it continues the exploits of the starship Enterprise when it was under the command of Capt. Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), the predecessor of the vessel's legendary later skipper, James T. Kirk (played by Paul Wesley, who reprises the recurring role in Season 2). Spun off from another prequel show, "Star Trek: Discovery," "Strange New Worlds" has even more in store for fans: A third season already has been ordered, ahead of the premiere of Season 2.

Spock (Ethan Peck) and Una (Rebecca Romijn) continue to work together on Paramount+'s "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," returning for a second season on Thursday, June 15. - Courtesy of Paramount+

"We have tried to harken back to some of the values and styles of the original series that got those of us who are a little older ignited on our 'Star Trek' journeys," explains executive producer Akiva Goldsman. "In doing so, we've tried to look back and interpolate some parts of the original series that might not have made it to the screen, some things that might have happened just before Jim Kirk took over the Enterprise. And, as such, some familiar faces are finding new life."

Mount brought his Pike portrayal over from "Star Trek: Discovery," which also featured Ethan Peck as Spock and Rebecca Romijn as Number One before they made the journey to "Strange New Worlds." Nurse Chapel (Jess Bush) and Ensign Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding) are among other long-familiar characters who make their "Strange New Worlds" presence known. The second season of "Strange New Worlds" also includes Carol Kane in a recurring role.

The second season of "Strange New Worlds" on Paramount+ features Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia. - Courtesy of Paramount+

"There was something about 'Star Trek' that was so far off the radar for me," reflects "Hell on Wheels" alum Mount, who also is the character Black Bolt in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "It wasn't even on my bucket list. I just never thought I would end up captaining the Enterprise. It's insane when you think about it. And every single day I'm on the set -- I'm not exaggerating -- is both disbelief and a feeling of tremendous gratitude."

A particularly intriguing crossover story is part of Season 2 of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," which will merge temporarily with "Star Trek: Lower Decks" ... an animated show. Franchise veteran Jonathan Frakes ("Star Trek: The Next Generation") directed that story, which features the voices of Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid in their "Lower Decks" parts -- and challenges traditional "Star Trek" boundaries by combining live action and animation.

Still, Goldsman maintains that he and his staff "are, by nature, people who like coloring books, and we sort of like staying within the lines as much as we can. We're 'Star Trek' fans, so (adhering to established) canon is almost always delightfully challenging, except when it's really a pain ... But within reason, we still try to skew as closely to it as possible."

"I think anyone who has ever traveled in the world of 'Star Trek' knows they're inheriting canon," adds Goldsman, who also has helped oversee "Discovery" and "Picard" among other "Trek" shows. "We have writers on all the staffs that keep track of it. We have a frequent meeting where the showrunners of all the shows get together in advance of the scripts they're about to write as they're starting to break seasons. And they all share ideas and information about what they're doing so that we can stay ahead of any problems that may come up, so we're not stepping on each other's toes."

Mariner (Tawny Newsome) and Boimler (Jack Quaid) confer in "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," which debuts season 2 Thursday, June 15, on Paramount+. - Courtesy of Paramount+

For Romijn, "Star Trek" has become a family affair, since husband Jerry O'Connell voices one of the main characters on "Lower Decks." She appreciates what "Strange New Worlds" enables her to represent, reasoning that "there is a little bit of being a mom, especially of daughters, that plays in. A lot of it, I don't have control over, obviously. I really consider my daughters a lot of the time, because the female characters in this genre are fantastic and strong and they appeal to my daughters. And if I'm going to be spending time away from them, I want them to be able to see what I'm doing and appreciate it. And they do."

Peck (the grandson of screen legend Gregory Peck) similarly likes interpreting Spock in his own way, explaining that he enjoys "the kind of infinite possibilities of him and his life. It's a really delicate dance that we're attempting, and I think a lot of it is done in the writing. I show up to work and I get a new script, and suddenly I'm faced with something that's totally unfamiliar to me in my work as Spock. So, the sky is kind of the limit, in my opinion -- but there definitely are rules."