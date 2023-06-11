Naperville summer sculpture program launch coinciding with car show

The Downtown Naperville Alliance is launching its summer sculpture program in conjunction with the city's annual Father's Day car show.

The car show will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday along Jackson Avenue between Main and Eagle streets. Up to 100 cars will be on hand at the free event.

The summer sculpture program launch will be from 10 a.m. to noon. Visitors are encouraged to visit the Downtown Naperville Alliance table at the northwest corner of Jackson Avenue and Webster Street to pick up a map of the 19 sculptures scattered throughout the downtown area.

The sculpture theme this year is "Flying Into Summer" and features decorated dragonfly benches.

Visitors also can spin a prize wheel and sign up for a drawing to win a downtown Naperville gift card.