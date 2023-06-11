Images from the 76th annual Tony Awards
Updated 6/11/2023 9:27 PM
The 76th annual Tony Awards show was held Sunday at the United Palace theater in New York.
Jennifer Grey, right, presents the lifetime achievement in theatre award to her father Joel Grey at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United Palace theater in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Joel Grey accepts the award for lifetime achievement in the theatre at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United Palace theater in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
The cast of "New York, New York" performs at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United Palace theater in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Lin-Manuel Miranda, right, presents the award for lifetime achievement in the theatre to John Kander at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United Palace theater in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Arian Moayed arrives at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United Palace theater in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Rachel Brosnahan arrives at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United Palace theater in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Sean Hayes arrives at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United Palace theater in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Audra McDonald arrives at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United Palace theater in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Jodie Comer arrives at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United Palace theater in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Anna Uzele and the cast of "New York, New York" performs at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United Palace theater in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Host Ariana DeBose, third right, performs at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United Palace theater in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Sara Bareilles, left, and Brian d'Arcy James, members of "Into the Woods", perform at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United Palace theater in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Suzan-Lori Parks, second from left, and members of the company of "Topdog/Underdog" accept the award for best revival of a play at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United Palace theater in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Miriam Silverman poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play for "The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window" at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the Radio Hotel in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Adrianna Hicks, left, and J Harrison Ghee perform at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United Palace theater in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Lorna Courtney, center, and the cast of "& Juliet" performs at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United Palace theater in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Colman Domingo, left, and Lea Michele present the award for best direction of a musical at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United Palace theater in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Phillipa Soo performs at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United Palace theater in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Brandon Uranowitz accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play for " Leopoldstadt" at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United Palace theater in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Bonnie Milligan accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical for "Kimberly Akimbo" at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United Palace theater in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Alex Newell accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical for "Shucked" at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United Palace theater in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Ben Platt, a member "Parade", performs at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United Palace theater in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
The cast of "A Beautiful Noise:The Neil Diamond Musical" performs at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United Palace theater in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Josh Groban, center, and the cast of "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" performs at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United Palace theater in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
