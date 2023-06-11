Good News Sunday: Northern Illinois Food Bank honors 40 years of helping neighbors

Volunteer Kyle Alberti sorts through bulk onions at the Northern Illinois Food Bank during a day of service with his employer, Omron Corporation, in Geneva on May 18. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Media

This is Good News Sunday, a compilation of some of the more upbeat and inspiring stories published recently by the Daily Herald:

The Northern Illinois Food Bank is honoring, if not actually celebrating, its 40th anniversary of serving neighbors in need.

"We wanted to recognize the 40th anniversary, but we don't want to say we're celebrating it because we don't want to celebrate that there's been hunger in the community for over 40 years," said Chief Philanthropy Officer Maeven Sipes.

"We want to acknowledge the impact that the food bank, along with everybody that has come along beside us, has made over these last 40 years."

To help mark the milestone, officials at the food bank held their first Founder's Day event at the main office in Geneva a few weeks ago. More than 100 people attended a brief ceremony, took tours, worked volunteer shifts and saw the unveiling of a new outdoor reflection area in honor of their late founder Sister Rosemarie Burian, on what would have been her 87th birthday.

Sister Rosemarie founded the food bank with the idea of rescuing food that was going to waste and getting it to people who needed it.

"The need is still growing exponentially," said founding board member Lois Sheridan. "Thankfully, the Northern Illinois Food Bank is there to serve it."

Naperville's James Holzhauer won the first "Jeopardy! Masters" tournament. - Christopher Willard/ABC

Naperville City Councilman Ian Holzhauer has come to expect victory from his younger brother, James.

What he didn't expect was a shoutout from the "Jeopardy!" legend.

Heading into the taped finale of "Jeopardy! Masters" -- a prime-time televised competition between six of the top recent "Jeopardy!" champions -- Ian had no idea if James emerged as the winner to cap the 10-episode marathon.

And unable to watch the climactic episode until two hours after it aired, big brother turned off his phone and watched with his wife and children as James pulled off a stunning victory in the inaugural event.

In addition to the $500,000 grand prize, bringing his total "Jeopardy!" winnings to nearly $3 million, James Holzhauer received an invite to next year's "Jeopardy! Masters" event with the other finalists, Mattea Roach and Matt Amodio.

"Jeopardy!" also donated $100,000 to Project 150, a Las Vegas-based nonprofit organization founded by Holzhauer and his wife, Melissa, that offers support and services to homeless high school students.

"I talk about Las Vegas a lot," James said during the episode, "but I don't really shout out my childhood home of Naperville, Illinois, where I still have a lot of friends and family rooting me on."

The Hoffman Estates village board recognized two women for saving their loved ones with CPR, as well as the first-responders who completed the job. From left in the front row are John Myrda; his wife Ella Myrda, who saved him; Marek Semik; his daughter Katie Muehlfelder, who saved him; and Northwest Central Dispatch Center Telecommunicator Janine Tribuzio, who instructed Katie. - Courtesy of village of Hoffman Estates

Women from different families helped save the lives of two loved ones in Hoffman Estates on the same day this spring by using CPR instructions from emergency dispatchers.

Katie Muehlfelder was able to keep her father, Marek Semik, alive while paramedics were on the way that particular afternoon, before Ella Myrda did the same for her husband, John Myrda, in the early evening.

They, the dispatcher who helped Muehlfelder, and the 16 firefighter/paramedics who played a vital part in one or both responses were recognized for their actions by the Hoffman Estates village board Monday.

The number of fire department personnel receiving commendations for the two responses is a reflection of how labor-intensive cardiac arrest calls are, Hoffman Estates Fire Chief Alan Wax said.

"It's important for us to tell these stories as a reminder of our lifesaving message that CPR saves lives," Wax said. "We encourage everybody to learn CPR.

