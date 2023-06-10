Take a day off, enjoy a break from the bustle of life

In the bustle of life, make sure you take the time to stop, enjoy and smell the flowers on your patio. Courtesy of Susan Anderson-Khleif

I worked full time in academia and then in business for many years. When I think about it, work was not just full time, it was most of my time. At least most of my waking hours! And I had traveling jobs for the last 25 years of that, so work often included weekends as well, seven days a week.

I enjoyed my work. But it was intense and very consuming. Such a lifestyle may be interesting but could be hazardous for relationships with friends and family, and potentially bad for one's own health and well-being.

I am retired now, but still clearly remember the wonderful sensation of holidays, or vacations -- a few days away from work. Days off gave me a little breathing space to be on my own, be with my dear Baheej, family and personal friends, or do something special.

Notwithstanding retirement, prior to the pandemic, I was so scheduled up that Wednesday was the only day of the entire week where I did not have to be somewhere. So I used Wednesdays for doctor's appointments and errands. However the prolonged stay-at-home requirements of the pandemic forced me to break that cycle of being too busy, and I've never returned to being so over-scheduled.

Retirement is not, of course, the same as going to the office daily or being on a business trip, but days can still get packed with activity and responsibilities. For one thing, running a household is, in itself, a big job. Something most everyone knows all too well. And if we are bereaved over the death of a dear one, there is even more stress.

We all live in a very busy, busy society these days, action-oriented, with never-ending to-do lists. So for me, I've found safeguarding some free time is important.

Basically, we all need of a day off once in a while -- sometimes to just relax, to do nothing except take it easy or do some favorite activity. It is usually in our power to allow ourselves to do so.

For some, it may just be a change of pace. Maybe going somewhere we've had on our wish list for a while. Maybe reading a book that's been waiting by the couch. Maybe just getting together with a friend to "catch up." Even some "me time," which sounds a little self-indulgent, but it's legitimate.

The point is: Whatever one's situation, or stage of life, we all need a day off occasionally. It's in our hands to do it. There is a lot of truth in the well-worn phrase, "Take time to stop and smell the roses." The roses are out there, they are pretty and smell great!

And with that, I will go water the flowers on my patio.

• Susan Anderson-Khleif of Sleepy Hollow has a doctorate in family sociology from Harvard, taught at Wellesley College and is a retired Motorola executive. Contact her at sakhleif@comcast.net or see her blog longtermgrief.tumblr.com. See previous columns at www.dailyherald.com/topics/Anderson-Kleif-Susan.