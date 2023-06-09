Cream of the crop: Aurora farmers market, state's oldest, opens this weekend

A patron purchases peaches at the Aurora Farmers Market in summer 2020. The market returns Saturday. Photo courtesy of Aurora Downtown

Sun-kissed tomatoes, raw honey, ripe peaches, sweet strawberries, bins packed with watermelon.

A locally grown summer bounty awaits shoppers at the Aurora Farmers Market -- the state's oldest.

The downtown market opens Saturday for its 111th season. It's the granddaddy of all West suburban farmers markets, with more than 40 vendors.

The opening day list of vendors includes Six Generations Farm of Barrington, Oswego-based Draper's Raw And Local Honey, Biscocho's, an Aurora bakery, Garcia's Flowers and Oswego's Homegrown Health Farms, a family-owned operation that specializes in pea shoots and other microgreens.

Every Saturday morning through Oct. 14, shoppers can visit the farmers market from 8 a.m. to noon at Water Street Square, 65 S. Water St., across from Aurora City Hall.

You can also expect fish, cheese and bread, along with plants for your garden.

Beginning in July, weekdays markets will complement the Saturday spread:

• Every Wednesday from July 12 through Aug. 16, the new Music and Market will mix fresh food with live music from 5 to 8 p.m. on Stolp Avenue between Downer Place and Galena Boulevard.

• Every Thursday from July 13 through Aug. 17, the Aurora Farmers Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the West Plaza Shopping Center, 1901 W. Galena Blvd.

The Aurora Farmers Market has operated continuously in the downtown area since 1912.