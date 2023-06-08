Dining out: National Rose Day, Sangria Flight Weekend and Mimosas With A Mission

The Rosépolitan, Rosé Royale and Rosé Sangria are on The Hampton Social's menu during June for National Rosé Month. Courtesy of The Hampton Social

National Rosé Day

Saturday, June 10, is National Rosé Day, and here's how some restaurants are honoring it:

The Hampton Social: Get dressed up in pink and make plans now to join the National Rosé Day celebration Pink Power Hour from 3-6 p.m. Saturday, June 10, on the Skokie rooftop, 4999 Old Orchard Center. Specials include half-off the new private label H Rosé, the new rosé-infused specialty cocktails (The Rosépolitan, Rosé Royale and Rosé Sangria), the signature frosé, the sparkling rosé, and the nonalcoholic sparkling rosé. A DJ will be spinning tunes, too. Reserve a spot at eventbrite.com/. If you can't make it Saturday, The Hampton Social is honoring National Rosé Month throughout June with the H Rosé Happy Hour offering half off H Rosé, bites and live music from 3-6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the Burr Ridge, Chicago, Skokie and South Barrington locations. See thehamptonsocial.com/.

SixtyFour Wine Bar & Kitchen: The downtown Naperville wine bar is offering 15% off rosé winestations Saturday. Stop by 123 Water St., Suite 105A, Naperville, sixtyfourwinebar.com/.

Sangria Flight Weekend

This sounds refreshing: Harbor Kitchen + Tap and Tap House Grill locations are hosting a Sangria Flight Weekend featuring three sangrias for $21 Thursday through Sunday, June 8-11. Sip on a red (Lynfred blueberry wine, Cruzan passion fruit rum, orange juice, lemon juice, club soda, apple cider, cinnamon sticks, Honeycrisp apples and mandarin oranges), blush (Dark Horse Rosé, Cointreau, Chambord, strawberries, raspberries, honey and soda water) and white (Maso Canali pinot grigio, Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, Smirnoff vanilla vodka, apple cider, Honeycrisp apples, cinnamon sticks, cinnamon and sugar rim). Pair it with a special cheese flight ($16) featuring smoked cheddar, Gouda, goat cheese, Brie, apples, grapes and crackers.

Harbor Kitchen + Tap is at 1762 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, (847) 549-3817, harborkitchentap.com/. Tap House Grill has locations in Algonquin, Lemont, Oswego, Palatine, Plainfield, St. Charles and Wheeling, thetaphousegrill.com/.

For each rainbow roll ordered in June, B.A.S.H. in Geneva will donate $1 to Belong: Fox Valley. - Courtesy of B.A.S.H.

B.A.S.H.: Burger and Sushi House will donate $1 to Belong: Fox Valley, a group working for make the Fox Valley more inclusive, for each rainbow roll ordered in June. B.A.S.H. is at 124 W. State St., Geneva, (630) 587-2274, burgerandsushihouse.com/home-geneva/.

Oaken Bistro + Bar: Throughout June, for every mimosa ordered as part of Mimosas With A Mission, $1 will be donated to Equality Illinois, an organization that helps advance equal treatment and acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community. Mimosa flavors include ruby red, blood orange, pineapple, watermelon and prickly pear. Oaken is at 200 N. Field Drive, Lake Forest, (847) 582-6410, oakenbistro.com/events/mimosas-for-a-mission.

Courtesy of Shake ShackDuring June, add on sprinkles to shakes at Shake Shack to support PFLAG. -

Shake Shack: During June, add on sprinkles to any shake (dairy or nondairy) or frozen custard for an extra 50 cents to benefit PFLAG, which is dedicated to supporting, educating and advocating for the LGBTQ+ community. Shake Shacks are at 1950 Spring Road, Oak Brook; 4999 Old Orchard Center, Skokie; 1765 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg; 864 E. Townline Road, Vernon Hills; and in Chicago. shakeshack.com/.

