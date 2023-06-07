Sound check: Heatwave Music Festival, Simplistic Urge reunion
Heatwave Music Festival
With its focus on dynamic dance music and an immersive pop-art-inspired experience for guests, the Heatwave Music Festival returns to blast Chicago with entrancing tunes and eye-popping visuals. Highlighting GRiZ and Kx5 on Saturday and Gryffin, Slander and Tiësto on Sunday, the fest also features a full lineup of musical artists, art installations and after-parties across the park on Northerly Island.
2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 10-11, at Huntington Bank Pavilion, 1300 S. Linn White Drive, Chicago. Two-day general admission passes start at $194; single-day, VIP and VIP Platinum passes are also available. heatwavemusicfestival.com.
Simplistic Urge marks 20 years since its inception with a reunion/anniversary show at Rookie's RocHaus Saturday, June 10, with Fools' Brew and Unlikely Souls.
Simplistic Urge anniversary
Started in 2003 in the Lombard area, hard rock/metal band Simplistic Urge is marking the occasion with a 20-year "reuniversary" show this weekend, bringing together the band's lineup along with a few special guests at Rookie's RocHaus in West Dundee. Metal band Fools' Brew kicks off the night, with closer Unlikely Souls wrapping up the celebration.
8 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Rookie's RocHaus, 96 W. Main St., West Dundee. $10 in advance, $15 at the door. 18+. rochaus.com.
A Day in the Country
Celebrate the 15th annual A Day In The Country Festival at Chicago's Hideout this weekend, complete with sets by Brennen Leigh, Reilly Downes & the Acid Cowboys, Ten Cent Men, Rachel Drew, The Wildwood Flowers and many other Chicago country, honky tonk and Americana favorites across two stages.
1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at The Hideout, 1354 W. Wabansia Ave., Chicago. $50 for general admission; VIP packages also available. hideoutchicago.com.
Shows to see
The Spazmatics: 9 p.m. Friday, June 9, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $10. durtynellies.com.
The Rumble featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.: 9 p.m. Friday, June. 9, at FitzGerald's, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $20. fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.
High Wire, Good Hangs, Definitely Maybe, Lifting Curses, Ghoul for a Goblin: 6 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Cobra Lounge, 235 N. Ashland Ave., Chicago. $15. cobralounge.com.
grandson & K.Flay's "I Love You, I'm Trying Tour": 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 10-11, at House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. $32. houseofblues.com.
Chicago Blues Angels: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora. $15-$20 (plus $5 if purchased at the door). themusicvenue.org.
Material Reissue, Frisbie: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. $30. lh-st.com.
The Almas "Heavy Are the Crowns Tour" with Modern Mimes, Elsie Binx: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Alibi Pub & Grub, 4117 E. Wonder Lake Road, Wonder Lake. $10. facebook.com/AlmastheBand.
RIOPY: 7 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at Old Town School of Folk Music, 4544 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $25, $23 for members. oldtownschool.org.
T-Pain, Tobi Lou: 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at the Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave., Chicago. $43.50-$83.50. jamusa.com.
