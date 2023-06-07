Sound check: Heatwave Music Festival, Simplistic Urge reunion

Tiesto returns to headline the Heatwave Music Festival in Chicago Sunday, June 11, on Northerly Island. Courtesy of Don Idio

Heatwave Music Festival

With its focus on dynamic dance music and an immersive pop-art-inspired experience for guests, the Heatwave Music Festival returns to blast Chicago with entrancing tunes and eye-popping visuals. Highlighting GRiZ and Kx5 on Saturday and Gryffin, Slander and Tiësto on Sunday, the fest also features a full lineup of musical artists, art installations and after-parties across the park on Northerly Island.

2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 10-11, at Huntington Bank Pavilion, 1300 S. Linn White Drive, Chicago. Two-day general admission passes start at $194; single-day, VIP and VIP Platinum passes are also available. heatwavemusicfestival.com.

Simplistic Urge marks 20 years since its inception with a reunion/anniversary show at Rookie's RocHaus Saturday, June 10, with Fools' Brew and Unlikely Souls. -

Started in 2003 in the Lombard area, hard rock/metal band Simplistic Urge is marking the occasion with a 20-year "reuniversary" show this weekend, bringing together the band's lineup along with a few special guests at Rookie's RocHaus in West Dundee. Metal band Fools' Brew kicks off the night, with closer Unlikely Souls wrapping up the celebration.

8 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Rookie's RocHaus, 96 W. Main St., West Dundee. $10 in advance, $15 at the door. 18+. rochaus.com.

A Day in the Country

Celebrate the 15th annual A Day In The Country Festival at Chicago's Hideout this weekend, complete with sets by Brennen Leigh, Reilly Downes & the Acid Cowboys, Ten Cent Men, Rachel Drew, The Wildwood Flowers and many other Chicago country, honky tonk and Americana favorites across two stages.

1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at The Hideout, 1354 W. Wabansia Ave., Chicago. $50 for general admission; VIP packages also available. hideoutchicago.com.

The Rumble heads to FitzGerald's in Berwyn Friday, June 9. - Courtesy of Katherine "Sunshine" Johnson

The Spazmatics: 9 p.m. Friday, June 9, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $10. durtynellies.com.

The Rumble featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.: 9 p.m. Friday, June. 9, at FitzGerald's, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $20. fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

High Wire, Good Hangs, Definitely Maybe, Lifting Curses, Ghoul for a Goblin: 6 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Cobra Lounge, 235 N. Ashland Ave., Chicago. $15. cobralounge.com.

grandson & K.Flay's "I Love You, I'm Trying Tour": 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 10-11, at House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. $32. houseofblues.com.

Chicago Blues Angels: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora. $15-$20 (plus $5 if purchased at the door). themusicvenue.org.

Material Reissue, Frisbie: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. $30. lh-st.com.

The Almas "Heavy Are the Crowns Tour" with Modern Mimes, Elsie Binx: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Alibi Pub & Grub, 4117 E. Wonder Lake Road, Wonder Lake. $10. facebook.com/AlmastheBand.

French-English composer and pianist RIOPY plays a set at the Old Town School of Folk Music Sunday, June 11. - Courtesy of Pierre-Emmanuel Rastoin

RIOPY: 7 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at Old Town School of Folk Music, 4544 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $25, $23 for members. oldtownschool.org.

T-Pain, Tobi Lou: 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at the Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave., Chicago. $43.50-$83.50. jamusa.com.

Rapper T-Pain headlines Chicago's Riviera Theatre Wednesday, June 14. - Associated Press

• Brian Shamie is a Daily Herald multiplatform editor and local music junkie. Email him at bshamie@dailyherald.com or follow him on Instagram (@chicagosoundcheck). He also keeps tabs on the music scene at chicagosoundcheck.com.