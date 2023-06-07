Indian Trails library kicking off summer reading program with music, activities

The Indian Trails Public Library District will kick off its annual summer reading program Saturday with a musical performance and other activities. Courtesy of the Indian Trails Public Library District, 2022

The Indian Trails Public Library District will kick off its annual summer reading program Saturday with a musical performance and other activities.

The event will run from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the main library, 355 Schoenbeck Road, Wheeling.

Jim Gill will perform music for fans of all ages. Cookie decorating is planned and a photo booth will be available.

Also, people should bring copies of their favorite recipes, which will be shared digitally. Recipes should include the ingredients, instructions and a description of a memory or tradition associated with the dish.

Visitors also can sign up for summer reading logs. Track your reading and activities between June 19 and July 31 to win free books and other prizes.

The reading challenge is free and open to everyone. No library card is required to participate.

For more information, visit itpld.info/sla-2023.

Saturday's activities aren't limited to the main library. Visitors to the branch facility at 99 E. Palatine Road can enjoy ice cream sundaes, balloon animals and crafts between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., while supplies last.