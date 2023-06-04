Prune back lilacs after a spring bloom

Spring-flowering shrubs, such as lilacs that flower on one-year-old stems, can be pruned now to reduce size and shape. Courtesy of Chicago Botanic Garden

Prune back any unshapely growth on your shrubs (stems that have grown much longer than others) to improve their appearance and encourage the development of a fuller plant.

Spring-flowering shrubs, such as viburnums and lilacs that flower on one-year-old stems, can be pruned now to reduce size and shape before they set flower buds (next year's flowers) later this summer. Excessive pruning of shrubs that flower on the previous year's growth in summer can reduce or eliminate flowering the next year. Also, monitor your trees and shrubs for dead wood that needs to be pruned out.

• Gradually move houseplants outside to protected areas when temperatures begin staying above 50 degrees Fahrenheit. Prevent any damage to the plants by gradually acclimating them to the sun and outdoor growing conditions.

Start by putting them in a shaded location outside on warmer days and bringing them inside when nights are predicted to be cold with temperatures in the 40s. Increase the time outside and exposure to the sun over a period of 10 days or so.

Large houseplants in plastic pots should be slipped into larger, heavier pots to prevent them from falling over in the wind.

• When using power equipment, such as a weed whip in the garden, wear protective glasses and earplugs. The plastic line can kick up debris that could injure your eyes or sting your legs if you are wearing shorts. The line can also injure the bark of trees.

Some equipment can be loud, making ear protection especially important if you are using it for an extended period. I use earmuffs when mowing the lawn and whenever I use a leaf blower.

• Practice integrated pest management in your garden to reduce the need for pesticides. Begin by choosing the proper plant for your site and using good planting practices such as amending the soil with compost and installing plants at the proper depth.

When possible, select plants that are resistant to common diseases and give them the appropriate care to minimize problems. Monitor all plants carefully for insects and diseases.

If trouble arises, identify the problem, and use the least toxic control measure when damage is not tolerable. Timing is also important. Apply controls when pests and disease are most susceptible. Never spray just because you see insects, as some of them might be harmless, or even beneficial. When you use an insecticide, you kill the good insects along with the bad ones.

• Tim Johnson is director of horticulture at Chicago Botanic Garden, chicagobotanic.org.