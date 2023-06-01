Sound check: Easton Corbin at Joe's, Gospel Music Festival

Darien native country artist Andrew Salgado heads back home to play Joe's Live with Easton Corbin Friday, June 2. Courtesy of Annie Lauren Productions

Country's Corbin

Darien native Andrew Salgado returns home for a night of country performances at Joe's Live with three-time American Country Award-winner Easton Corbin ("A Little More Country Than That," "Roll With It") and Bryce Mauldin.

7:30 p.m. Friday, June 2, at Joe's Live, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. $14.50-$49. joesliverosemont.com.

Grammy-winning hip-hop/gospel artist Tye Tribbett plays the Chicago Gospel Music Festival Saturday, June 3.

Celebrate the joyous power of music as the Chicago Gospel Music Festival takes over Millennium Park starting at noon with a lineup of Chicago choirs at Cloud Gate, followed by sets from Choir Nation, Karen Clark Sheard and Tye Tribbett on the Jay Pritzker Pavilion stage.

Noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St., Chicago. Free. chicago.gov.

Charlie Otto + His Gear play a free show at Hey Nonny Saturday, June 3. - Courtesy of Charlie Otto

Fresh off a set at the Summer Camp music festival, electro-pop artist Charlie Otto (DJ noDJ, This Must be the Band) brings his dynamic beats and dazzling stage show Charlie Otto + His Gear to Hey Nonny as part of the venue's free summer show series.

8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. Free; book a table and make dining reservations at heynonny.com/shows/charlie-otto.

Lakeview Porchfest

Chicago's Lakeview residents clear out the front yards for the annual Porchfest, treating neighbors and guests to an afternoon of live music performed on various front porches on the streets of the neighborhood. Bring a lawnchair or a blanket and catch some of the city's up-and-coming solo artists and bands playing outdoors from Grace to Wolfram and Ravenswood to Racine. Purchase tickets in advance for an emailed lineup and list of locations.

1-5 p.m. Sunday, June 4, in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood. $15-$50; proceeds benefit the artists and Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce. lakeviewroscoevillage.org/porchfest.

Shows to see

• Two Friends' "Big Bootie Land Tour" with Matoma, Laszewo, Sunday Scaries: 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 2, at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, 1300 S. Linn White Drive, Chicago. $44.50-$80. bigbootieland.com

• Fletcher Rockwell Trio: 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 2, at Quigley's Irish Pub, 43 E. Jefferson St., Naperville. No cover. quigleysirishpub.com

• Mungion, Earth Radio: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 W. Roberts Road, Island Lake. $10-$15. 3dsideouts.com

Kali Masi plays GMan Tavern in Chicago Saturday, June 3. - Courtesy of Sam Porter

• Kali Masi, Palette Knife, Thanks! I Hate It: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at GMan Tavern, 3740 N. Clark St., Chicago. $12-$15. gmantavern.com

• Joshua Hedley, Lauren Morrow: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at FitzGerald's, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $20-$30. fitzgeraldsnightclub.com

• Maxwell Street Klezmer Band 40th Anniversary Concert: 2 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at Old Town School of Folk Music, Maurer Concert Hall, 4544 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $34-$36. oldtownschool.org

The Sisters of Mercy play Chicago's Salt Shed Tuesday, June 6. - Courtesy of Christian Wojtksiak

• The Sisters of Mercy, A Primitive Evolution: 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at the Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave., Chicago. $55-$95. saltshedchicago.com

• The Buzzhounds at the Tire Swarm Car & Bike Show: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. Free; 21+. eventbrite.com

• Ray Bonneville: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. $15-$35. heynonny.com

• Brian Shamie is a Daily Herald multiplatform editor and local music junkie. Email him at bshamie@dailyherald.com or follow him on Instagram (@chicagosoundcheck). He also keeps tabs on the music scene at chicagosoundcheck.com.