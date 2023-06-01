 

P-S-A-M-M-O-P-H-I-L-E: Florida teen wins Scripps National Spelling Bee

  • Champion Dev Shah, 14, of Largo, Fla., lifts the Scripps National Spelling Bee trophy next to Scripps CEO Adam Symson on Thursday in Oxon Hill, Md.

    Champion Dev Shah, 14, of Largo, Fla., lifts the Scripps National Spelling Bee trophy next to Scripps CEO Adam Symson on Thursday in Oxon Hill, Md. Associated Press

  • Dev Shah, 14, from Largo, Fla., reacts as he wins the Scripps National Spelling Bee final Thursday in Oxon Hill, Md.

    Dev Shah, 14, from Largo, Fla., reacts as he wins the Scripps National Spelling Bee final Thursday in Oxon Hill, Md. Associated Press

  • Charlotte Walsh, 14, from Arlington, Va., finished as the runner-up Thursday in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

    Charlotte Walsh, 14, from Arlington, Va., finished as the runner-up Thursday in the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Associated Press

 
By BEN NUCKOLS
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 6/1/2023 9:23 PM

OXON HILL, Md. -- Soft-spoken but brimming with confidence, Dev Shah asked precise questions about obscure Greek roots, rushed through his second-to-last word and rolled to the Scripps National Spelling Bee title Thursday night.

Dev, a 14-year-old from Largo, Florida, had his spelling career interrupted by the pandemic, then didn't make it out of his regional bee last year. He got through his highly competitive regional this year for his third and final try at the national title, and he ended up holding the trophy over his head as confetti fell.

 

His winning word was "psammophile," a layup for a speller of his caliber.

"Psammo meaning sand, Greek?" he asked. "Phile, meaning love, Greek?"

He soaked up the moment by asking for the word to be used in a sentence, something he described a day earlier as a stalling tactic. Then he put his hands over his face as he was declared the winner.

Charlotte Walsh, a 14-year-old from Arlington, Virginia, was the runner-up.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 