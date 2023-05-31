'Halloween' actor to attend Emagine Batavia's opening day Thursday

The new Emagine Batavia movie theater will open to the public on Thursday. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

Actor James Jude Courtney, who plays "Michael Myers" in recent releases of the "Halloween" horror franchise, will host a Q&A session at the grand opening of Emagine Batavia on Thursday.

The session begins at 7 p.m., followed by a screening of "Halloween," which was released in 2018.

The Q&A session is open to the public. Tickets are $5 and are limited to auditorium capacity, according to a news release.

Emagine Batavia, located in the former Randall 15 IMAX location, will open to the public on Thursday. The theater will include 12 auditoriums, including two private screening rooms, a large format EMX screen and a SUPER EMX screen, all equipped with 4k projections and feature heated recliners and cuddle chairs. The Super EMX auditorium will have the largest CinemaScope® screen in the state of Illinois, the release stated.

In addition to the auditoriums, there is a High Roller Room which features a full-service bar, shuffleboard, video games, pool tables, large screen televisions and four Brunswick Duckpin Social® bowling lanes featuring Spark®, the first immersive, interactive scoring experience in the bowling industry that is making its U.S. debut at Emagine Batavia.

The new theater will be open to the public on June 1, starting at 10 a.m. Emagine Batavia is located at 550 Randall Road, Batavia.

Tickets are $5 each for the "Halloween" Q&A and screening and will be on sale at Emagine-Entertainment.com.