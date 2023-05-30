Hot TV: 'Hot Wheels' competition comes to NBC

Jadejha Edwards works on plans for overhauling her car on NBC's new "Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge," which premieres at 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 30. Courtesy of NBC

Unlock some memories and kick it into high gear with NBC's newest competition series, "Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge."

Premiering at 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, the unscripted show is equal parts "nostalgia and creativity" (per NBC) as each contestant overhauls one of their most beloved and memorable vehicles, ultimately transforming it from an average automobile into their dream car. Hosted by "Top Gear's" Rutledge Wood and featuring a panel of car-loving celebrity guests, "Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge" is inspired by childhood fun and a healthy dose of friendly competition.

Rutledge Wood, center, hosts NBC's new "Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge," which pits Jadejha Edwards, left, against Jim Ferrell, right, in the first episode of the reality competition debuting Tuesday, May 30. - Courtesy of NBC

NBC describes its new 10-episode competition as follows: "Each episode will invite two passionate car fans and Hot Wheels lovers into the Chrome Zone, where they will face off in each transforming an ordinary vehicle into an extraordinary Hot Wheels showstopper, inspired by personal stories and pop culture touchstones. Working alongside a team of automotive magicians known as 'The Car Pool,' the two Superfans will manufacture their designs in high-tech, decked-out garages." There is also a chance to raise the stakes via "the Inspirationator 5000, a larger-than-life vending machine that will rev up in each episode to present the Superfans with a twist in the road."

While Wood acts as host, he will surely not be the only familiar face seen during the wild ride. Among the celebrity judges making an appearance on "Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge" are "Community" and "The Soup's" Joel McHale; comedian and star of the recently finished sitcom "Black-ish," Anthony Anderson; WWE Superstar Ettore Ewen, better known by the moniker Big E; and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star and "America's Got Talent" host Terry Crews.

Terry Crews, left, makes a guest appearance with host Rutledge Wood on NBC's new "Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge." - Courtesy of NBC

Perhaps not surprisingly, two famous car lovers are also welcomed to the show's premiere season as guest judges: former "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno and star of the Fast and Furious saga Sung Kang.

Leno, who also hosts the web series "Jay Leno's Garage," is the proud owner of roughly 180 cars and 160 motorcycles, valued at more than $52 million. Widely recognized as one of the most knowledgeable car fanatics in Hollywood, Leno will bring his insight and interest to "Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge" as he assesses the final products presented by the eager contestants.

As for Kang, who originated the role of Han Lue in the third Fast and Furious film, subtitled "Tokyo Drift" (2006), the actor has collected several custom cars over the years. These include a Nissan 240SX, a 1967 Mustang Fastback and the 1973 Datsun 240Z he restored himself and which he "affectionately refers to as 'Fugu Z,'" according to the Rubber B website, which featured Kang in a promotional profile for the Swiss watch brand.

Charlie Seward, right, assists contestant Jim Ferrell on NBC's new "Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge," premiering at 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 30. - Courtesy of NBC

Corie Henson, executive vice-president of unscripted programming for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, announced her excitement for the program in a statement, saying, "Everyone remembers their first car, the life experiences they had and the friends who came along for the ride. Hot Wheels is a legendary brand with broad appeal that has created a space for imaginations to run free. We are so thrilled to partner with Mattel to combine this nostalgia with fantastical, extreme car transformations."