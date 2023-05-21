Lake Forest Showhouse & Gardens returns for first time since 2020

In the West Cottage, the retreat room started out with cedar planking and designer Evan Millard added lush plantings, the sound of trickling water, and original works of art to create an atmosphere of tranquility and peace. Woven wicker, including a pedestal supporting a large planter, continues the nature theme. Photo by Jeffrey Johnson

In the West Cottage, the retreat room sports woven wicker touches, including wall brackets supporting plantings, that evoke nature, making it a perfect place to unwind and relax. Design by Evan Millard. Photo by Jeffrey Johnson

A short walk to the East Cottage on the grounds transports you to sunny Palm Beach, with a grass cloth wallcovering the perfect backdrop for the living room's olive greens, cerulean blues and lilac, designed by Michele Frigon Design. Photo by Heather Talbert

Guests being greeted by this colorful foyer will feel they are in for a lavish and lively time. A DeGournay silk and linen Matisse-inspired mural (called "Jazz") sets the stage. If you go to the Showhouse, look up to see a fluted Lucite chandelier and don't leave before you catch sight of the Italian ceramic cheetah. Designed by Sarah Vaile Design. Photo by Heather Talbert

The dining room was designed to feel like an extension of the garden, which is visible through the room's floor-to-ceiling windows. Alexandra Kaehler Design chose floral window treatments, hand-blocked vine wallpaper and sky-blue velvet chairs. Photo by Aimée Mazzenga

A highlight of the mudroom, designed by Katy Evans Design, is the sitting bench, trimmed in scallops and velvet and topped with cozy pillows. Photo by Heather Talbert

The mudroom, designed by Katy Evans Design, features Morris & Co.'s "Simply Severn" wallpaper as a nod to the English style of the Showhouse. A sitting bench, trimmed in scallops and velvet and topped with cozy pillows, makes a welcoming space for visitors to take a seat. Photo by Heather Talbert

A Georgian-style red brick Lake Forest home designed in 1969 by architect William Frazier, plus two cottages and surrounding gardens, have undergone a transformation by 40 leading landscape and interior designers for the Lake Forest Showhouse & Gardens.

Open for touring through June 4, the Showhouse is a fundraiser for the Lake Forest Chapter of the Infant Welfare Society of Chicago. Typically held biennially, the last Showhouse was staged in 2020, when its opening was delayed by the pandemic. This is the 19th Showhouse produced by the chapter. To date, more than $5 million has been raised for the Infant Welfare Society of Chicago. For more information on the designers featured, visit www.lakeforestshowhouse.com/designers.

"One of the delights of a Showhouse is the level of equal attention paid to all spaces," said Nicole Balch, an interior designer and blogger from Oak Park. One may expect to be wowed by a living room or kitchen, she said, "but a show house may have you walking away still thinking about a particularly beautiful hallway."

Balch points to the Lake Forest Showhouse mudroom, by Katy Evans Design, as an example.

"What may have otherwise been a strictly utilitarian space was made beautiful with William Morris wallpaper and a deep green coat of paint on the cabinetry, as well as functional pegs and storage. A sweet scalloped bench provides a place to sit."

Scallops emerged as a motif among Showhouse designers, who do not coordinate with each other in their design. Other trends Balch noted include the use of Lucite curtain rods, brackets and pedestals to showcase decorative objects, decorative tape trimming out curtains and upholstery and contrasting soft or sleek textures with something a bit rougher. "The choice made by many in the Showhouse was white plaster finishes," Balch noted.

For more information or for tickets to tour the home and gardens, visit www.lakeforestshowhouse.com. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are timed. The hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, through June 4.

• Nicole Balch, an interior designer who blogs at makingitlovely.com and is on Instagram at @makingitlovely, lives in Oak Park, where she is renovating her Victorian home. She can be reached at nicole@makingitlovely.com.