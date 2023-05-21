Good News Sunday: $1.5 million grant will help at-risk youth in Elgin train for careers in construction

This is Good News Sunday, a compilation of some of the more upbeat and inspiring stories published recently by the Daily Herald:

More than 60 at-risk kids in Elgin will have chances for brighter futures thanks to a $1.5 million grant awarded to the Housing Authority of Elgin.

The Housing Authority was one of 68 organizations in the country -- and the only one in the suburbs -- to receive a YouthBuild grant from the U.S. Department of Labor.

"This is a unique opportunity, an important opportunity, for Elgin to provide a better tomorrow for these kids," said Housing Authority of Elgin CEO Martell Armstrong.

The grants support pre-apprenticeships that will educate and train young people ages 16 to 24, who are neither enrolled in school nor in the labor market, for jobs in high-demand industries, such as construction.

Armstrong said the Housing Authority will work with Elgin's Youth Empowerment Program and other agencies, like the Boys & Girls Club of Elgin, to identify candidates.

It's the first time the Housing Authority of Elgin has received the grant. Nationwide, $90 million in grants were awarded, ranging from $700,000 to $1.5 million each.

For the full story, click here.

Barrington High School junior Alyssa Casey dances the titular role in Illinois Youth Dance Theatre's production of "Alyce in Wonderland" at the Raue Center this weekend. - Courtesy of Maria Christine Photography

Alyssa Casey has been dancing almost from the time she could walk. "Dance came naturally to me," said the Barrington High School junior.

Casey is now making her dream a reality. The Inverness teen recently danced the titular role in Illinois Youth Dance Theatre's "Alyce in Wonderland," at the Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake. Partially inspired by Lewis Carroll's story, the ballet was choreographed by IYDT founder and artistic director Alyce Keaggy Brinkmann.

"Every little girl wants to be a ballerina on stage wearing a pink tutu and pointe shoes, and I never grew out of that fascination," said Casey, who has studied for 14 years at Wauconda's Illinois Dance Conservatory, which is affiliated with the IYDT, a preprofessional ensemble.

After she graduates high school, she plans to audition for a spot in a professional dance company in her quest for perfection. "There is no limit to how much you can improve," she said. "It's a never-ending project."

For the full story, click here.

- Paul Valade | Staff Photographer A bicyclist travels north on the Des Plaines River Trail through the St. Francis Woods, an 80-acre forest on the north end of the Independence Grove Forest Preserve near Libertyville.

A section of the most visited forest preserve in Lake County's extensive system has received national recognition for its history and value of trees.

Granted, the induction of St. Francis Woods on the north side of Independence Grove into the Old-Growth Forest Network carries no added rules or requirements for the Lake County Forest Preserve District. In fact, the district already has a higher standard of protection than the organization requires.

But the designation of the 80-acre forest dominated by red and white oaks, some thought to be 200 or more years old, is a cool thing for an area north of Libertyville many may not know exists.

"Hundreds of thousands of people go up and down the Des Plaines River Trail every year. Maybe they'll take a minute and look to the west," says Rebekah Snyder, director of community engagement and partnerships of the Preservation Foundation, the district's charitable partner.

For the full story, click here.

• Good News Sunday will run each weekend. Please visit dailyherald.com/newsletters to sign up for our Good News Sunday newsletter.