ACE Awards showcases five Tri-Cities students who overcome challenges

Local service clubs make the most impact when they simply do what their description implies -- they focus on serving the community.

That service can come in many ways, depending on the club.

A great example unfolded last week when the Exchange Club of the Tri-Cities held its annual ACE Awards program, recognizing nominated students from five area high schools who have overcome a significant challenge -- family, financial, mental or physical -- to strive for excellence.

The program name tells us what it means: Accepting the Challenge of Excellence.

I was a past member of this club for 20-plus years and served as its president for one term. That background gives perspective on this important program, as it has grown from a gathering of students, counselors and parents jammed into a room at the Colonial Cafe during a regular club meeting to receive a plaque and a check for college expenses.

It was a wonderful gesture, regardless of where or how it occurred.

But last week, we saw how the club had elevated this event over the past six years to what it now calls its "showcase" event, again held at Riverside Banquets in Geneva for a recognition breakfast before the kids and their counselors headed back to school.

Mostly, the club wanted to give the event a clearer measure of importance it felt the students deserved for their efforts.

"The club has discussed in the past that, as our signature event, it had left a little bit to be desired," said club member Mark Payleitner, who serves as the communication liaison with the students' counselors in planning for the event. "Asking the mayors and chamber representatives to attend led to making it nicer. It is also an obvious, if underused, recruiting and sponsorship recognition tool."

This year's ACE Award recipients were Eldar Shugayev and Camryn Mertes of Batavia High School, Kai Marzolf and Isom Cornelius of Geneva High School, Marianna Blanco and Jakira Jones of Mooseheart High School, Oralia Maaz of St. Charles East High School, and Faith Wilson and Olivia Fulfs-Fortney of St. Charles North High School.

The stories counselors told about the students were interesting and uplifting, so one counselor held back tears when speaking about her nominated students.

But things can get a little emotional for anyone in the room when hearing about a student overcoming a wrestling injury that resulted in the loss of half of a leg, another overcoming spina bifida and life in a wheelchair, or others struggling through the foster care system, or overcoming anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts.

"We leave the student selection 100 percent up to the school staff, and it is always interesting what they focus on," Payleitner said. "There is often a common theme amongst many of the honorees. Some years it's an abusive home life, other years it is drug challenges, this year there were a lot of physical challenges."

None of this is to say that students who generally make the honor roll at their schools or earn important scholarships have had it all handed to them on a silver platter without challenges.

It's more about how these particular ACE students can sometimes fly under the radar with little or no recognition.

Their stories remind us of how life throws a lot of curveballs. When those come at such a young age and important time in one's life -- as high school ends and the future lies ahead -- it is all the more satisfying and uplifting that these young people were determined not to be derailed from their life's goals and visions.

Payleitner summed it up well in noting the pride it can instill in the club members, families, counselors and students: "I always mention a memorable early ACE breakfast for me when one honoree was quietly talking to a friend and said 'this may be the greatest day in my life.'"

That's a favorable outcome for any service to the community.

The latest at Moonlight

So far, Moonlight Theatre owners Nancy and Joseph Mennella are delivering on what they promised for the new venue at 7 S. Second Ave. in St. Charles.

It's new in the eyes of any beholder, but the theater mostly takes St. Charles back to its roots because Moonlight Theatre is entertaining in a location that was the Idle Hour Theatre more than 100 years ago. As planned, Moonlight features plays, music, comedy, improv nights and various events for all ages. And those involved with the Kane Repertory Theater are likely pleased that Moonlight offers a place for troupes and organizations to showcase their talents.

That's the case this weekend as KRT's production of "On an Average Day," written by John Kolvenbach and directed by Bethany Mangum-Oles, plays its final weekend, through Sunday, May 21, at Moonlight Theatre.

Promoted as a thought-provoking story that will spark many conversations, "On an Average Day" brings the audience into the lives of two estranged brothers coming together for the first time in 23 years -- in a dirty kitchen in a rotting apartment.

That's the setting for these men to look back on their lives -- one of them a troubled sociopath facing a jail term, the other coming off as successful but also carrying plenty of baggage.

The story takes them on an emotional, mental journey of a shared dark history, including the disappearance of their father when they were young.

Information and tickets are available at moonlighttheatre.com.

And, of course, for those not familiar with Moonlight Theatre, cocktails and a small-plate menu are available.

Phones weren't a factor

Anyone who has seen Terry Buck and his tight band Deacon Frost perform locally knows they deliver a great playlist with a wide range of old favorites.

That happens when the rockers in the band feature mostly musicians who were doing this sort of thing in high school -- for Buck, that was St. Charles High School -- in the early 1970s.

Maybe it was because it was mostly an older crowd at The Pub in Maple Park last weekend enjoying Deacon Frost, but something I have not seen in a long time at any concert or even a sports event unfolded: No one was staring at a phone.

A few attendees were taking videos of the band in action, and there might have been an occasional glance at a phone, but no one had their head down looking at a phone while ignoring the band or those around them.

Regardless of the potential reasons, it was a refreshing and welcome change.

Lure the 'Pickers' here

It's the type of TV show that people can get addicted to because it includes two things that pique the imagination -- travel and antiques.

"American Pickers" on the History Channel showcases the travels of antique hunters across the country. They could end up virtually anywhere to find unusual and interesting antique pieces.

There is a way to get them to show up in this area. After all, directors and producers of the show have alerted media outlets that American Pickers is returning to Illinois and could be in this area during July of 2023.

If you have something considered historic or rare or have a vast collection, the Pickers may want to stop by.

Cineflix USA sent out a release to media that mentioned the skilled pickers on the TV show are "always excited to find historically significant or rare items in addition to unforgettable characters and their collections."

To get the pickers to film in this area, those with something to show must send their name, phone number, location and a description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call (646) 493-2184.

Meet the Beatles -- again

There's a good chance you'll know the songs played by the Dean-Dorhauer Jazz Orchestra on Saturday, May 20, at the Baker Community Center in St. Charles.

To wrap up the spring season of the free Saturday Night Lights series at the Baker, the Norris Cultural Arts Center chose an evening of Beatles songs to spark memories.

The 7:30 p.m. show will feature an arrangement of a song from every Beatles album. The band, under the co-direction of Brett Dean and John Dorhauer, "features some of the top jazz musicians in the Chicago area," a news release from the center stated.

The event has the proper name, that's for sure -- the "Every Beatles Album Big Band Show." Tickets are $25 or $30, depending on the drink limit desired.

