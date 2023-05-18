Carryout BBQ restaurant in downtown Arlington Heights adding indoor dining

Porky's BBQ, a popular takeout barbecue joint on the outskirts of downtown Arlington Heights, hopes their customers will be able to stay a while with the addition of indoor dining and beer and wine service.

Owner and chef Tim Vidrio expects to get tables and chairs delivered at the end of this week or early next that would be sufficient to host 25 people at a time.

With only a couple tables outside the storefront at 41 S. Dunton Ave., Vidrio says he's been thinking of adding dine-in service almost since the beginning of his ownership. After another owner opened Porky's in 2016, Vidrio took over in 2020.

"We have a great following in the community. We're doing a great product," he said of his smoked ribs, pulled pork and brisket.

"(We're) family-oriented. We're not trying to rake you over the coals when you come in. A lot of people come in once or twice a week. So we want to just keep that going and establish a nice place where a family can go out on a Wednesday night and have a great meal, not break the bank, and just have a great time."

Vidrio and his business partners were before the village board this week for a liquor license interview. Village officials say he'll get the Class E license once the restaurant furniture is delivered and they can verify his seating layout and 25-person-minimum matches the conceptual floor plan.

Porky's will sell individual portions of beer and wine in cans and bottles, Vidrio said. The license allows the business to serve alcohol on the premises, but not for carryout.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday.