 

Street in Oakland will bear Tupac Shakur's name

Updated 5/17/2023 7:12 PM

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The late Tupac Shakur will have a stretch of an Oakland street renamed for him after a unanimous vote by the city council Tuesday.

Shakur was born in Harlem and later lived in Baltimore, Maryland, and in Marin City, California, but he credited Oakland as where he got his "game" and launched his career, according to legislation authorizing the commemorative street renaming.

 

A stretch of MacArthur Boulevard by Lake Merritt where Shakur once lived will keep its existing name, but also receive the additional, honorary name of Tupac Shakur Way. Commemorative plaques and signs signaling the change will be paid for by the Tupac Shakur Foundation.

Oakland has honored others with street names, including Black Panther Party co-founder Huey P. Newton and rapper and record producer Too Short.

Shakur was 25 when he was killed in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas in 1996.

The city council legislation says the renamed part of the street will remind people of Shakur's contributions to Oakland and celebrate art and culture as a catalyst for societal change.

No timeline was provided for the name change.

