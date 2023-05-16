La Grange Pet Parade Connects People, Pets and Community

The LaGrange Pet Parade, a tradition since 1947, steps off at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 3, in downtown La Grange.

Pets and their people, along with a variety of acts, entertainment and community groups, will come together to kick off summer in a long-standing community tradition in downtown La Grange.

Stepping off at 9:30 a.m., the La Grange Pet Parade is set for Saturday, June 3. Established in 1947 by the La Grange Chamber of Commerce, the Pet Parade was designed to bring the community together around the concept of a pet and child costume contest parading through the main streets of La Grange. The event rapidly grew in popularity and participants, with local schools, businesses, nonprofits and local businesses taking part in the annual ritual.

"The La Grange Pet Parade is such a time-honored tradition in La Grange," said Erin Smith, Executive Director of the La Grange Pet Parade. "I grew up attending the Pet Parade each year and now I get to have my own children come and watch. It really is everyone's favorite day of the year and the unofficial kick-off of summer!"

This year's parade will include a choice selection of paid and volunteer acts and feature former Secretary of State Jesse White as the Grand Marshal, Smith said.

"We are honoring him for his community service he has provided through the Jesse White Tumblers and his Jesse White Foundation," Smith said. "We will also have La Grange native John Gurney, a Nashville recording artist, as our Honorary Grand Marshal. He will be performing live on a float through the parade route!"

Fundraising efforts for the event offset costs to help ensure the tradition continues while also benefitting various pet charities.

"This year, we were able to take a portion of our fundraising efforts and sponsor a service dog to an Illinois Army Veteran," Smith said. "Through our sponsorship, the food and medical care of the dog will be covered for the life of the dog so that the veteran and his family don't need to incur those costs."

Last year's Pet Parade raised nearly $70,000, and parade officials are on track to beat that number in 2023. Gerald Honda of Countryside is among the businesses supporting the Parade, providing a Premier Act Sponsorship.

"This will be Gerald Honda of Countryside's second year in the Pet Parade and they sponsor Princess Party by MC's float," Smith said. "Last year, it was definitely the talk of the Parade. People loved seeing those princesses and characters dancing to choreographed music. We can't wait to see the float this year."

Gerald Honda of Countryside is also looking forward to another exciting parade this year.

"The annual La Grange Pet Parade is one of our favorite events of the summer," said Donna Lawler of the Gerald Auto Group. "It's wonderful to see such an amazing tradition continue on for new generations to enjoy."

To learn more about the Pet Parade, visit www.petparadefundraiser.com.

To learn more about the Gerald Honda of Countryside, visit www.geraldhondacountryside.com.