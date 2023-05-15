Riot Fest sets ETA for lineup, but tickets hit Monday night

Jim Adkins and Jimmy Eat World played last year's Riot Fest in Douglass Park. Will they return for 2023? The lineup will be announced at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 16. Associated Press, 2022

The lineup's not here yet, but Riot Fest tickets are.

Three-day passes for Chicago's annual celebration of punk and rock go on presale at 7 p.m. Monday, May 15.

Pass offerings for the fest -- set for Friday through Sunday, Sept. 15-17, at Douglass Park, 1401 S. Sacramento Drive, Chicago -- include three-day general admission for $179.98, VIP for $299.98, $799.98 for Deluxe and $1,299.98 for Deluxe+.

The fest's lineup announcement and single-day passes will hit at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Visit riotfest.org for tickets and updates.