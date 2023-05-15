Riot Fest sets ETA for lineup, but tickets hit Monday night
Posted5/15/2023 1:00 PM
The lineup's not here yet, but Riot Fest tickets are.
Three-day passes for Chicago's annual celebration of punk and rock go on presale at 7 p.m. Monday, May 15.
Pass offerings for the fest -- set for Friday through Sunday, Sept. 15-17, at Douglass Park, 1401 S. Sacramento Drive, Chicago -- include three-day general admission for $179.98, VIP for $299.98, $799.98 for Deluxe and $1,299.98 for Deluxe+.
The fest's lineup announcement and single-day passes will hit at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Visit riotfest.org for tickets and updates.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.