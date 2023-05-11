Taylor Swift tickets up for grabs in Batavia Chamber of Commerce raffle

Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour, Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Associated Press File Photo

Two of the most coveted concert tickets of the year -- for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour show June 3 at Soldier Field in Chicago -- are there for the winning in a Batavia Chamber of Commerce raffle.

Raffle tickets cost $100, with all proceeds divided equally between CHIP IN Batavia and the chamber's Inspire Scholarship program. Raffle sales are capped at 500 tickets.

They can be purchased on Eventgroove Fundraising at go.eventgroovefundraising.com/Batavia-chamber-taylor-swift-raffle. The winning ticket will be drawn at noon Friday, May 19. George Gladis, a chamber member from Volkmann Insurance, donated the concert tickets.

