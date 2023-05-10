This Mother's Day French toast casserole comes together in a snap

I dedicate this Mother's Day recipe to all the awesome moms out there, especially my mom! My mom has passed on a lot to me: her blue eyes, love of family fun, and the ability to walk the fine line between pure Momma Love and overprotective neuroticism. Think Beverly Goldberg minus the shoulder pads -- although she still might come over sporting a 1980s jumpsuit with big white Reebok shoes. I know that I have crossed over to my mom's level of neuroticism when my kids affectionately start calling me "Bev."

French toast is fabulous, but standing in front of a skillet for 30 minutes making 10 pieces of French toast is not a treat for anyone, especially a mom on Mother's Day. That's why I love this recipe: You (or your minions) can prep it in 5 minutes and pop it in the oven.

• Karen Nochimowski is the author of "6-Minute Dinners (& More!)," a new cookbook filled with more than 100 simple and delicious recipes with six ingredients or fewer, including nut-free and allergy-friendly options, to help busy families get dinner on the table with ease. You will find testimonials in the book from Gloria Estefan, Alex Borstein, Katie Couric, Howie Mandel, Margaret Cho, Barbara Corcoran and many others. Karen also started and runs Momma Chef's Soup Kitchen and Momma Chef's Little Free Pantries in Chicago, which provides food at no cost to those in need around Chicago. So far Karen has provided more than 20,000 meals and over 15,000 pounds of nonperishable food. Part of the proceeds from the cookbook will go toward feeding those facing food insecurity.

There are just six ingredients in this casserole and you can get it into the oven is less than five minutes. - Courtesy of Karen Nochimowski

1 (14- to 16-ounce) loaf brioche bread

2 tablespoons melted unsalted butter

2 cups whole or 2% milk

6 eggs

½ cup light brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and adjust a rack to the lower third of the oven.

Slice the brioche bread into 1-inch slices, and then cut those into 1-inch cubes.

Pour the melted butter into a 9-by-13-inch baking dish, and tilt the dish to coat well.

Layer the bread in the baking dish.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the milk, eggs, brown sugar and vanilla, and pour this mixture evenly over the bread.

Bake uncovered for 40 to 45 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.

Remove from the oven and let sit for 5 to 10 minutes before serving.

Serves 8

From Karen Nochimowski's debut cookbook, "6-Minute Dinners (and More!)"