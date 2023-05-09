Images: The 147th Westminster Kennel Club dog show
The 147th Westminster Kennel Club dog show was held Tuesday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Buddy Holly, a Petit basset griffon vendeen, won best in show.
Buddy Holly, a Petit basset griffon vendeen, competes in the best in show competition during the 147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Buddy Holly won best in show.
Atlas, a Spinone Italiano, competes in the sporting group during the 147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.
Gitta, a Nederlandse kooikerhondje, competes in the sporting group competition during the 147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.
Fizz, a Weimaraner, competes in the sporting group competition during the 147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.
Max, a great Dane, competes in the working group competition during the 147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.
Monty, a giant schnauzer, competes in the working group competition during the 147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Monty won best in working group.
Ferguson, a Bernese mountain dog, competes in the working group at the 147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.
Louis, a Samoyed, competes in the working group during the 147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.
Doc, a boxer, competes in the working group competition during the 147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.
A judge examines dogs competing in the bracco Italiano breed during the breed's debut at the 147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in New York. A dog named Lepshi, third from left, co-owned by country music star Tim McGraw, won best in breed.
Handler Janice Hays, left, her husband, Eric, center, and breeder Gavin Robertson pose for photos with Buddy Holly, a petit basset griffon Vendéen, after he won best in show during the 147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.
Addie, a komondor, competes in the working group competition during the 147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.
Wicked, a doberman pinscher, competes in the working group competition during the 147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.
Handler Janice Hays holds Buddy Holly, a petit basset griffon Vendéen, after he won best in show during the 147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.
Declan, an Irish setter, competes in the sporting group competition during the 147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.
Cider, an English setter, competes in the sporting group competition during the 147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Cider won best in sporting group.
