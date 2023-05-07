Tips for kids' warm weather safety

When kids are hard at play, there's always a chance for injury. Stock Photo

It's hard to believe, but summer is right around the corner. As the weather warms, kids naturally get the urge to head outside for ball games, bike riding and general fun in the sun as they get ready for their summer break.

But with the joys of warmer weather come the bug bites, bumps, bruises and other injuries that can pop up as kids get more active. Here are a few ways to help keep your children safe during the warming late spring and summer months.

Bug bites

Bees, mosquitoes, spiders and ticks -- insects are just as active as your kids during the summer months. Before your child goes out to play, remember:

• Apply an insect repellent containing DEET to exposed skin.

• To avoid bee and wasp stings, keep food and drinks covered when eating outside. If your child is allergic to stings, always carry an EpiPen.

• To avoid mosquito bites, keep children away from the slow-moving or stagnant water where mosquitoes breed.

• Ticks will start coming, literally, out of the woodwork, so if playing in tall grass or wooded areas, dress children in long sleeves and pants. And perform a thorough, head-to-toe tick check before entering the house. If you find one, use fine-tipped tweezers and pull upward in a slow, steady motion to safely remove the entire tick. Clean the affected area with soap and water. If a fever or rash develops, contact your child's health care provider.

Concussions

When kids are hard at play, there's always a chance for concussion. Helmets are a must for fast-moving activities like biking, skateboarding and baseball. If your child hits their head -- with or without a helmet -- be sure to watch them for possible symptoms of concussion, which can include:

• Blurred vision or sensitivity to light

• Changes in eating or sleeping

• Difficulty concentrating or remembering

• Dizziness

• Excessive crying

• Headaches or neck pain

• Lack of energy

• Loss of balance

• Mood change, such as crankiness or irritability

• Vomiting or the urge to vomit

If you suspect a concussion or if symptoms last one to two days, be sure to seek medical attention.

Avoid injury

Kids just want to have fun, but to help keep them from getting hurt, follow these safety tips:

• For younger kids, try to find a playground with soft bedding or mulch at least 12 inches deep to help cushion falls

• Keep them hydrated

• Keep them cool by limiting their time in extreme heat

• Make sure trampolines are in good repair and other kids are there to act as spotters

• Never leave your child unattended at the pool or lake

• Make sure they're wearing their helmets when bicycling and helmets, elbow and knee pads when skateboarding

With a bit more freedom offered this year after the past few years of the COVID-19 pandemic, we all want to take full advantage of the summer. Do all you can to make it a safe, enjoyable summer for the whole family.

