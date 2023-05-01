 

Award-winning author Selznick inspires young creators at Mount Prospect school

  • Author/illustrator Brian Selznick signs copies of his book "Big Tree" after giving a presentation to students Monday at Fairview Elementary School in Mount Prospect.

  • Fairview Elementary School second-grade student Violet Nowak thumbs through her copy of "Big Tree" before having it signed Monday by its author, Brian Selznick, at the Mount Prospect school.

  • Author and artist Brian Selznick gives a presentation Monday to Fairview Elementary School students in Mount Prospect about pursuing what you love to do and his process for writing and illustrating books.

The creator of "The Invention of Hugo Cabret," upon which Martin Scorsese based his movie "Hugo," opened a window into his creative process Monday for students at Fairview Elementary School in Mount Prospect.

"This really was one of the best schools I have been to," award-winning author/illustrator Brian Selznick said, crediting Fairview's teachers and librarians. "The children were so well prepared."

 

It's wonderful to know that the kids like my books, but the only way they know my books is if the librarian and the teachers are sharing my books with them," he added.

Selznick told students that he initially resisted the advice of the adults in this life who suggested he become an author/illustrator.

"Even though the adults were right, I needed to get a little bit older and figure it out for myself," he said.

Students erupted with a roar of recognition when Selznick mentioned the book "Baby Monkey, Private Eye," which he wrote with his husband, David Serlin. They also responded with loud cheers when Selznick shared abstract paintings he created during the pandemic, art that reflected the palette of his feelings at the time.

And he discussed his latest book, "Big Tree," about sibling sycamore seeds named Louise and Merwin, and their 147-million-year odyssey to the present.

After the assembly, 10-year-old fourth-grade student Annabelle Kowal said she aspires to be an author/illustrator like Selznick. She said she is reading his young adult novel "Wonderstruck" and appreciates the detail in Selznick's work.

