How Mundelein's GiveNKind keeps merchandise out of landfills while helping nonprofits

Volunteers help sort and pack donations at the GiveNKind warehouse in Mundelein. Courtesy of GiveNKind

Volunteers help sort items at the GiveNKind warehouse in Mundelein. The organization takes excess goods donated by businesses and gives them to nonprofits in need. Courtesy of GiveNKind

Mundelein-based GiveNKind has found a way to help businesses get rid of their excess goods while at the same time helping area nonprofits with their basic needs.

GiveNKind, founded in 2012 by Executive Director Emily Petway, placed $6.5 million in resources throughout the area and fulfilled 1,003 requests from 159 nonprofits in Fiscal Year 2022.

"GiveNKind started as a way to help nonprofits achieve their missions in the face of limited resources," Petway said in an email. "We are proud of the impact we are having on individuals, families, and the environment by keeping usable goods out of local landfills. We are excited to continue to grow to serve more nonprofits and communities in need."

The idea is simple, really. Nonprofits can register by visiting givenkind.org and a link to the organization's catalog will be emailed. Then, shop online for specific items and the quantity needed. New items are added weekly.

Volunteers help sort items at the GiveNKind warehouse in Mundelein. The organization takes excess goods donated by area businesses and gives them to nonprofits in need. - Courtesy of GiveNKind

There is an administrative fee that must be paid, but it is less than 10% of the retail value of the product and is just a small part of the organization's budget.

Nonprofits can then schedule an appointment to pick up items at the GiveNKind Center, 1700 S. Butterfield Road, Mundelein.

Likewise, businesses that would like to donate goods that would otherwise end up in a landfill can visit the website and learn how to drop off items.

Right now, GiveNKind is working to raise funds to purchase their own delivery truck to help both receive and deliver goods. According to Petway, they have raised $50,000 toward their $80,000 goal. Anyone who would like to donate can visit givenkind.org/donate.

GiveNKind is also always looking for volunteers ages 12 and older to help with unloading donations, sorting goods, and pulling orders for nonprofits.

"We are growing a fun and purposeful community of giving, and we invite volunteers, donors, and organizations to join us on this journey," Petway said.

Petway talks more about GiveNKind and how you can help.

Q: What is GiveNKind? Give a brief overview of what the organization does and whom you serve.

A: GiveNKind began in 2012 as a local movement to fulfill the needs of Chicagoland nonprofits by connecting them with specific donated items. For example, a gently used lawn mower for a domestic violence shelter.

In the last four years, GiveNKind has scaled up operations to focus on excess products that are often disposed of in the manufacturing and distribution process. Today, truckloads of new products arrive each week at GiveNKind's resource redistribution center in Lake County for our nonprofit partners.

Our growth has been exponential, and in 2022 GiveNKind provided Chicagoland nonprofits $6.55 million worth of donated products, including personal care items, cleaning supplies, home goods, and more for their clients and programs. Our nonprofit partners save money, which they can use to reinvest in their programs and the community.

GiveNKind's mission is to create a generous and sustainable economy where excess goods fill essential needs in communities. We facilitate responsible giving to benefit our community and the environment.

Q: How many people per year do you serve?

A: GiveNKind has more than 400 nonprofit partners in Illinois. Through them, we are able to provide essential and beneficial products to 25,000-plus individuals. We are happy to support organizations that work tirelessly to support Illinois families by providing food and transitional housing, early childhood programs, education and employment training, addiction services, health care and counseling, art and culture activities, animal rescue, and more.

A GiveNKind volunteers loads up his car to help deliver goods to area charities in need. The organization takes donations of excess goods and then distributes them to shelters, pantries and other nonprofits. - Courtesy of GiveNKind

Q: Please explain how your organization works. What items do you donate and where do you send them?

A: GiveNKind works with manufacturers, distributors, and logistics companies that have excess products in their inventory that are seeking environmentally and socially sustainable options for disposal. The reasons companies donate vary:

• Companies that offer buy one give one plans utilize GiveNKind as their distribution partner to nonprofits;

• Returned items that are too costly to process for resale;

• Products that have minor flaws such as the wrong stitching color;

• Product packaging that may have been updated or slightly damaged in shipping;

• Product may be nearing a best-by date;

• The company may be changing a product line or discontinuing a product;

• The company is changing its distribution channel or going out of business.

When a company contacts us, GiveNKind staff review the donation to determine suitability for our nonprofit partners. We often reach out to partners to determine if a donation fills a community need before we accept it. While we do not accept all donations, we are able to accept many different types of products, which makes us unique.

When a donation is accepted, it is received at GiveNKind's resource redistribution center in Mundelein. Staff and a group of dedicated volunteers inventory and organize donations to be uploaded to an online catalog with pictures and product descriptions.

501c3 charitable organizations are able to select from thousands of products from the online catalog, place an order (GiveNKind charges a minimal administrative fee to support our operations), and pick up their items or arrange for delivery.

Young people help sort items for GiveNKind in Mundelein. The organization is always looking for volunteers ages 12 and older to help pack and sort donations. - Courtesy of GiveNKind

GiveNKind's program helps businesses solve their inventory issues in a sustainable manner, supports and strengthens the work of hundreds of local nonprofits, and brings resources directly to the communities that need them.

Our nonprofit partners include Maryville Academy, Chicago Refugee Coalition, the YWCA of Metropolitan Chicago, Rescue Pack Animal Food Pantry, and many more (visit givenkind.org/illinois/ for a full list of Illinois partners).

Below are just a few examples of donations received from our generous donors in 2022:

• 28 pallets of all-weather boots;

• 40 pallets of household cleaning supplies;

• 60,000 pairs of socks;

• 30 pallets of Brita water pitchers;

• 18 pallets of diaper bags;

• 13 pallets of baby bathtubs;

• A tractor trailer of apparel (hoodies, sweatpants, leggings);

• 28 pallets of protein bars;

• 15 pallets of towels, and more.

Q: Some funds will be going to purchase a new truck. Why is that important for your organization?

A: Funds raised from the Deliver the Good campaign will be used to purchase a delivery truck to help ensure that nonprofits of all resource levels have equitable access to the products we provide.

The GiveNKind Center is based in Mundelein, which can pose a challenge to nonprofits who do not have access to transportation. A delivery truck is a necessity for a resource rescue nonprofit. It would allow us to provide regularly scheduled deliveries to zones throughout Chicagoland, serving communities most in need, and help us to recover more products from area businesses.

We have raised $50,000 toward our $80,000 goal and invite donors to help finish this campaign strong.

Q: How can readers help GiveNKind?

A: The best way for readers to help is to make a tax-deductible donation to support GiveNKind's operations. While GiveNKind charges an administrative fee on products, fees are minimal to ensure that all nonprofits have access to goods. In fact, administrative fees only make up about 25% of GiveNKind's annual operating budget.

The rest is funded through community and foundation grants, fundraisers, and individual donors who value our mission to utilize excess goods to fill community needs while keeping usable goods out of our local landfills.

GiveNKind also relies on volunteers to help prepare donations, load, and unload deliveries. If you want to be part of a truly impactful team, sign up at www.givenkind.org/volunteer.

Our impact is measurable. For every dollar spent, GiveNKind provides $40 in resources to community nonprofits that you already support. We regularly share impact data and stories on social media so that donors can see the exponential impact of their donation.

Q: What else would you like readers to know?

A: GiveNKind is making a difference in Chicagoland and is committed to growing to match the generosity of our product donors and the needs of our nonprofit partners that are serving our community. Learn more about volunteer opportunities, upcoming events, and our impact at www.givenkind.org.

501c3 nonprofits can register to be a GiveNKind partner at www.givenkind.org/nonprofit-registration.

Businesses with products to donate may email contact@givenkind.org or visit www.givenkind.org/donate-product.