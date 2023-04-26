Suite improvements highlight $1 million upgrade for Now Arena in Hoffman Estates

Hoffman Estates officials have approved summer renovations to the lower-level suites and concourse floor of the 17-year-old, village-owned Now Arena. The funding will come from a federal grant. Daily Herald File Photo, 2021

Hoffman Estates officials this week approved two summer renovation projects for the 17-year-old Now Arena that will be funded by federal money received through the pandemic-related Shuttered Venue Operators Grant.

A lower-level suite at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates as it appears today, with entrance gained through a half-door at the top of the stairs leading to the concourse. - Courtesy of Hoffman Estates

The village board Monday approved a $725,450 contract with Hargrove Builders of South Elgin for the first true renovation of the arena's lower-level suites, and a $299,000 contract with CCI Flooring, Inc. of Crest Hill for resurfacing of the concourse floor.

Officials said both projects -- as well as painting of the concourse walls that's yet to be bid -- are much needed to maintain the 11,000-seat venue that opened in 2006.

"We've had millions of people through the building in the past 17 years," General Manager Ben Gibbs said.

A rendering of how a lower-level suite at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates would look with a full wall and door added to the entrance at the top of the stairs leading to the concourse. - Courtesy of Hoffman Estates

The village-owned venue received a total of $7.2 million in capital improvements from the federal grant, and will still have $2.9 million after the two contracts awarded this week.

Prior uses of the grant have included the arena's heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, as well as replacement of the retractable lower-level seats, Village Manager Eric Palm said.

Deputy Village Manager Dan O'Malley said the lower level suites need an upgrade to stave off deterioration and maintain their growing popularity.

The cracking 17-year-old concourse floor of the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, which has just been approved for a resurfacing this summer. - Courtesy of Hoffman Estates

In 2016, those suites were generating about $35,000 annually. Now they are generating more than $200,000 a year.

"It's a good asset for the village," O'Malley said. "It does generate revenue."

The work will increase security and privacy in the largely open suites by replacing their current half-wall and door alongside the stairs with a full wall and door.

A recently resurfaced area of the concourse floor at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates. A summer renovation project will bring the rest of the cracking, 17-year-old floor up to this level of appearance and function. - Courtesy of Hoffman Estates

When Now Foods acquired the naming rights for the arena in 2020, it paid for the resurfacing of two areas of cracking floor. The newly approved project will continue that improved look throughout the remainder of the concourse.

Though the two projects aren't costing the village any money, O'Malley said the bids for both came in higher than expected. This was likely due to the short window which the arena has to complete them, just after this spring's graduation ceremonies, when most school districts' summer construction projects also need to be done, he added.