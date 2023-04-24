Lee DeWyze returning to perform in Mount Prospect summer concert series

Mount Prospect native and former "American Idol" Lee DeWyze will perform July 13 as part of the Mount Prospect Park District's Home Town Concert Series. Daily Herald File Photo, 2016

Mount Prospect's American Idol is returning to his roots this summer to take part in the Mount Prospect Park District's Home Town Concert series.

Lee DeWyze, winner of "American Idol" season nine in 2010, will perform at the Veterans Memorial Bandshell, 411 S. Maple St., at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13.

Preceding the performance, there will be a VIP meet and greet from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Lions Recreation Center Gym. The VIP event costs $40 and is limited to 50 guests. Those attending will have the opportunity to take photos, receive a signed concert poster, sample light appetizers, and get a chance to win an autographed acoustic guitar.

All proceeds will go toward the ReGreen the Parks campaign sponsored by the Parks Foundation.

DeWyze went from working at Mount Prospect Paint to stardom as the "American Idol" winner. He made his major label debut with "Live It Up" and has since released five albums, including "Frames" and "Oil and Water."

His songs have appeared in more than 70 movies, TV shows and commercials.

Other performances in the concert series will include: 7th heaven on June 22, Petty Kings on June 29, Trabuco on July 6, Hi-Fi Superstar on July 20 and Billy Elton on July 27.