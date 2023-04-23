No excuse for ground-level roof inspections

Q: I've got two complaints against home inspectors. The last two inspectors I hired inspected the roofs from the ground only, and neither reported any defects. That's problem No. 1. I have also found home inspectors won't admit to errors made during their inspections. When problems are discovered after the purchase, they often dismiss them as "normal conditions." For example, when I found my main water shut-off valve was leaking, I called my home inspector, and he said that was normal. How would you rate this kind of performance?

A: Inspecting a roof from the ground is little better than not inspecting it at all. Walking the roof, or at least inspecting it from atop a ladder, is essential to performing an adequate roof evaluation. The only acceptable excuse for not walking on a roof is inaccessibility due to steepness, height, roof type, or weather conditions. When a roof-walk is not possible or is deemed unsafe -- when it might cause damage to the roofing material or to the inspector -- a ladder provides the second best perspective. By placing it against the eaves, at various positions around the building, most roof surfaces can be reasonably viewed. If eaves are too high to accommodate a ladder, high-powered binoculars may provide the only means of adequate roof inspection from the ground.

Common roof defects of all kinds can go entirely unnoticed when viewed from the ground. Examples of unapparent roof problems include weathered and worn shingles, cracked tiles, displaced tiles and shingles, rusted flashing, packed gutters and much more. This is a matter of common knowledge among home inspectors, leaving no plausible excuse for those who routinely perform ground-view roof inspections. Home inspectors who compromise the quality of their work in this way should clarify this in their reports by stating that the roof inspection was limited in scope and that further evaluation by a licensed roofing contractor is advised, prior to close of escrow.

As for your other complaint, some home inspectors are definitely more professional than others. Even the best home inspectors will occasionally miss an observable defect. That's the human aspect of any business. But when apparent defects are missed, inspectors should respond in a forthright manner, rather than making excuses. A leaking water valve is not normal and should be reported as a defect in need of repair. That is standard practice for competent home inspectors.

Q: Our house is about 15 years old and has a brick fireplace. Whenever it rains hard and long, the bricks get wet and water sometimes drips into the firebox. How should we address this problem?

A: The solution to fireplace leakage depends upon the specific cause of the problem. It there is no chimney cap, the solution may be to have an approved cap installed by a qualified fireplace specialist. If there is a design flaw in the fireplace construction, evaluation by a qualified expert is necessary to determine what repairs are needed. This can be done by a licensed masonry contractor or a certified chimney sweep.

• Email Barry Stone, certified home inspector, at barry@housedetective.com.

