Suburban Muslims mark end of Ramadan with Eid prayers, festivities

Muslims across the suburbs and around the world gathered in mosques and outdoor venues to perform communal Eid al-Fitr prayers Friday morning marking the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting.

Muslims observe two major annual celebrations: Eid al-Fitr (festival of fast-breaking) and Eid al-Adha (festival of sacrifice), celebrated at the culmination of the Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

During Ramadan, Muslims abstain from food, drink and sensual pleasures daily from predawn until dusk, engage in spiritual reflection and take part in charitable giving and community service with the goal of self-improvement. Ramadan also is a time of exercising self-restraint and increasing one's piety through these acts and recitation of the holy Quran.

Fitr means "to break the fast." On the day of Eid al-Fitr, which is the first day of the Islamic lunar month of Shawwal, Muslims typically rise early for the daily morning (Fajr) prayer, eat a light breakfast symbolizing the end of Ramadan, and attend special Eid prayers in mosques or large open spaces, such as stadiums or arenas.

The prayer generally is short, followed by a sermon. Worshippers greet and embrace each other in a spirit of peace and love after the congregational prayer, and spend the day visiting the homes of relatives and friends. Eid often is celebrated for three days in many Muslim countries. It is a day of forgiveness, moral victory, brotherhood, fellowship and unity.