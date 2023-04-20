'100 Under $100' art show begins April 27 at Arlington Heights gallery

Mitra Precht's oil on canvas is among the art pieces that will be displayed at the "100 Under $100" exhibition opening next week in Arlington Heights. Courtesy of The Empty Corner

More than 70 artists from the Northwest suburbs will display their wares -- all priced to sell under $100 -- beginning next week at an Arlington Heights art gallery.

The "100 Under $100" large group exhibition at The Empty Corner, 214 E. Grove St., opens with a reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, April 27, and runs through May 11.

The variety of work includes drawings, paintings, photography, ceramics, sculptures and mixed-media pieces -- all of which will be displayed salon-style at the gallery just south of downtown Arlington Heights.

The Empty Corner's "100 Under $100" art exhibition -- promoted in this poster designed by Michelle Soltys -- will have an opening reception April 27. - Courtesy of The Empty Corner

One of the artists in the show is Michelle Soltys, who designed and drew the poster promoting the exhibit. Soltys is about to start a graduate program in medical illustration at the University of Illinois Chicago.

Also featuring his art for sale is Mike Stone, a digital artist whose image of the sun and its rays were featured on CBS Sunday Morning in 2017.

All proceeds from sales of artwork will go directly back to the artists, organizers said.

Gary Drake's ceramic teapot is among the art pieces that will be displayed at "100 Under $100" exhibition opening next week in Arlington Heights. - Courtesy of The Empty Corner

The opening reception will have the Spoon Burger food truck in the parking lot, featuring bite-sized cheesy smash burgers griddled in butter, all of which are served with cheese fries.

For more information, visit theemptycorner.com.