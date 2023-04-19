Sound check: International Pop Overthrow sets the stage for more than 60 artists

Aurora singer-songwriter Noah Gabriel celebrates his newest release at The Venue Friday, April 21. Courtesy of Susan May Romano

International Pop Overthrow brings more than 60 acts to Montrose Saloon over the next week. Matt Derda & the High Watts take the stage Tuesday, April 25. Courtesy of Andi Avalos

International Pop Overthrow

Marking its 20th year in Chicago, International Pop Overthrow takes over the Montrose Saloon for nine days of festival vibes and some of the best rising pop, rock and roots-adjacent stars in the area. This year's edition, which kicks off Friday and continues through next Saturday evening, features more than 60 acts on the Albany Park stage, including The Kobanes, The Bishop's Daredevil Stunt Club, Matt Derda & the High Watts, Andrew Robert Palmer, The Locals, Brother Derek and many others. (Phil Angotti -- now a member of Material Reissue after whom the festival is named -- is also on the lineup.) Show clusters are $10 a pop. Visit internationalpopoverthrow.com to see the lineup and schedules.

Friday, April 21, through Saturday, April 29, at Montrose Saloon, 2933 W. Montrose Ave., Chicago. $10 per show. internationalpopoverthrow.com

Hot tickets

Mega Mango, ZORILA, The Weekend Run Club: 7 p.m. Friday, April 21, at Cobra Lounge, 235 N. Ashland Ave., Chicago. $21.02. cobralounge.com.

Pino Farina Band: 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 21, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. $15-$25. heynonny.com.

Noah Gabriel album release show: 8 p.m. Friday, April 21, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora. $10, $15 at the door the day of the show. themusicvenue.org.

Mr. Blotto: 9 p.m. Friday, April 21, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $15. durtynellies.com.

Death & Memphis, The Linden Method, Firecat!: 9 p.m. Friday, April 21, at Burlington Bar, 3425 W. Fullerton Ave., Chicago. $10. theburlingtonbar.com.

Ana Gabriel, "Por Amor A Ustedes Tour": 8 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $69-$189. rosemont.com/allstate.

Worry Club "All Frogs Go To Heaven Tour," Saturday's at Your Place, Better Love: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $15. subt.net.

The Rock Show -- The Ultimate Tribute to Journey: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Rookies RocHaus, 96 W. Main St., West Dundee. $20-$35. rochaus.com.

Cruel, CalicoLoco, Bug Moment, Debbie-Marie Brown: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Burlington Bar, 3425 W. Fullerton Ave., Chicago. $10. theburlingtonbar.com.

The Rock and Roll Playhouse presents Bob Marley for Kids: 11 a.m. Sunday, April 23, at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St., Chicago. $15-$17, free for kids 1 and younger. thaliahallchicago.com.

Rock Talk lecture series with Professor Mark Plummer -- the band Chicago: 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora. Free. themusicvenue.org.

PROM -- "Waiting for You in 1982" featuring Coverboy (with Scott Lucas) and a DJ set by Jill Hopkins: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at GMan Tavern, 3740 N. Clark St., Chicago. $30, with proceeds benefiting MCP Rescue and KT's Kids. gmantavern.com.

Gary Levox's "Get Down Like That Tour" with Temecula Road: 7:45 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at Joe's Live, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. $27.50; VIP and group packages also available at joesliverosemont.com.

• Brian Shamie is a Daily Herald multiplatform editor and local music junkie. Email him at bshamie@dailyherald.com or follow him on Instagram (@chicagosoundcheck). He also keeps tabs on the Chicago music scene at chicagosoundcheck.com.