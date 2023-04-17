New Philharmonic celebrates Sinatra, John Williams in '23-'24 season

Pianist Wael Farouk joins the New Philharmonic for Brahms' Piano Concertos Nos. 1 and 2 April 13-14, 2024. Courtesy of the McAninch Arts Center

Baritone Richard Ollarsaba performs three New Year's Eve shows with the New Philharmonic in Glen Ellyn Dec. 31. Courtesy of Kristin Hoebermann

The New Philharmonic's "Beethoven and Tchaikovsky" starts off the season featuring award-winning violinist Esme Arias-Kim Sept. 23-24. Courtesy of the McAninch Arts Center

Rick Michel heads up "Sinatra Forever: A Salute to Frank Sinatra" with the New Philharmonic Nov. 4-5. Courtesy of the McAninch Arts Center

Maestro Kirk Muspratt celebrates his 19th season with the New Philharmonic in Glen Ellyn. Courtesy of the McAninch Arts Center

The New Philharmonic is bringing some swagger and sci-fi to the McAninch Arts Center for its 2023-24 season. Announced over the weekend, the professional orchestra-in-residence will include a salute to Frank Sinatra and a tribute to the music of John Williams along with its acclaimed classical performances.

"Each season is curated with the goal of bringing great music and artists to the community," said Maestro Kirk Muspratt of his 19th year with the orchestra in a news release. "I think we've definitely hit the mark and then some with this new season."

The season begins with "Beethoven and Tchaikovsky," featuring award-winning violinist Esme Arias-Kim Sept. 23-24. Rick Michel hits the stage for "Sinatra Forever: A Salute to Frank Sinatra" for two weekend shows Nov. 4-5. New Philharmonic partners with Salt Creek Ballet for a holiday favorite, Tchaikovsky's "Nutcracker" Dec. 16-17. And "John Williams' Music Makes the Movie" brings the big screen to the stage Jan. 20-21, 2024.

The season also includes baritone Richard Ollarsaba with three celebratory New Year's Eve performances Dec. 31 and Brahms' Piano Concertos Nos. 1 and 2 featuring pianist Wael Farouk, April 13-14.

Subscriptions are on sale now at AtTheMAC.org; the McAninch Arts Center box office at College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn; or by phone at (630) 942-4000. Single concert tickets will go on sale starting July 27. Visit AtTheMAC.org for full details.