TGA, though frightening, is considered a benign condition

Q: I was recently home alone, and I remember feeling dizzy. The next thing I knew, I was at the hospital. My husband says I called him and asked for help, and he called 911. I have no memory of any of this. I was told I had a TGA. What causes it? How dangerous is it to have a TGA?

A: Your medical team has determined you experienced what is known as transient global amnesia. It is commonly shortened to TGA. This is a type of memory disturbance that occurs suddenly, and, as the word "transient" describes, is temporary. Episodes last less than 24 hours and are typically far shorter than that.

TGA is marked by a lapse in anterograde memory, the term for the brain's ability to learn new information and to retain it. When someone experiences an episode of TGA, their long-term memory remains intact. That includes the ability to recognize people and places, and to carry out their skill set of tasks and activities.

While this all sounds quite alarming and can be frightening to go through, TGA is considered a benign event. It is not a stroke, nor is it a precursor to a stroke. There are no known neurological deficits associated with this condition.

Episodes of transient global retrograde amnesia typically occur in middle-aged and older individuals. The primary symptoms are appearing disoriented or confused. Because TGA includes a loss of understanding of time and place, the person often repeatedly asks where they are and what time it is. The repetition of these questions is not due to a lapse in cognition. Rather, it occurs because a memory of having asked the question, as well as the answer, is not being formed.

Physical symptoms can include the dizziness you experienced, which in some cases can lead to feeling nauseated and vomiting. Anxiety or headache can also occur.

Although the condition has been recognized and studied since the mid-1950s, the exact cause of TGA is not yet understood. Theories have pointed to strenuous activity, high stress, hypertension, migraine, vascular congestion, depression, exhaustion and anxiety as potential triggers for an episode. At this time, however, they remain unproven.

There is no specific test for TGA. As a result, diagnosis consists of ruling out any other possible causes for the individual's symptoms. This is known as a diagnosis of exclusion. The process often includes measuring blood glucose and electrolyte levels, and screening for alcohol, drugs and toxins. Imaging scans, such as an MRI, are used to rule out stroke and other adverse neurological events. The person is also examined for evidence of head trauma.

There is no targeted treatment for TGA. The focus is on supportive care for the duration of the episode. This includes keeping the person safe and comfortable and managing their anxiety. Physical symptoms commonly begin to improve within hours of the onset of TGA, and anterograde memory gradually returns. Once an episode ends, it is uncommon for symptoms to recur.

More letters: We continue to get questions about COVID-19, which is clearly with us for the long haul. A reader in Long Beach, California, echoed several readers in wondering about the aftereffects of the illness. "Can having COVID-19 cause cognitive changes?" they asked. The answer is yes. People who have recovered from COVID-19, including those with mild illness, report ongoing changes to memory, attention, alertness and the ability to process new information. This is collectively referred to as "brain fog." Some people also find they have an increase in anxiety and depression, as well as changes to sleep. In some cases, these resolve in the weeks after physical symptoms have ended. For some people who develop what is known as long COVID, the cognitive effects continue. The reasons for this are not clear, but both brain fog and long COVID are subjects of intensive research.

• In writing about cardiovascular disease, we have mentioned statin drugs. These medications, which improve unhealthy blood lipid levels, reduce the risk of illness and death. This prompted a question from a reader in California: "Do statin drug have side effects?" they asked. "If so, what are they?" Yes, like many medications, statin drugs can have side effects. The most common is muscle discomfort or pain. It can range from mild to severe. In some people, liver inflammation can occur. That's why doctors often order a liver enzyme test to act as a baseline when starting a patient on statins. It's possible, but not common, for changes in blood sugar metabolism to occur. Some people report experiencing memory problems or confusion, which are reversed when the drugs are discontinued. Not everyone develops side effects, but certain conditions -- such as alcohol use, being older and taking multiple medications -- can increase risk. Be sure to ask your doctor to explain possible side effects when being prescribed a new drug.

• Dr. Eve Glazier is an internist and associate professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Dr. Elizabeth Ko is an internist and assistant professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.